Euclid, OH

Man robs Citizens Bank branch in Euclid

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
EUCLID, Ohio — Police and agents with the Cleveland division of the FBI are searching for a man who robbed a Citizens Bank branch...

Cleveland.com

Father blames son for car full of stolen goods: Bainbridge Township police blotter

An officer stopped a suspect’s car Dec. 20 as it left Home Depot, where an employee reported a theft by a man and woman working together. Three people exited the vehicle and attempted to walk away. They were ordered back and told they were under arrest. Found in the vehicle were five stolen drills valued at $995 from the Bainbridge Township store and seven items valued at $297 stolen from a Streetsboro Home Depot store along with fentanyl and needles. The driver, an Akron man, 42, at first gave a false name and then claimed his son was to blame for the thefts. He was charged with possessing drug abuse materials. His son, 20, of Barberton was charged with theft, receiving stolen property and having drug abuse materials. The third person, a Fredericksburg woman, 21, was cited for complicity in a theft. They will face Chardon Municipal Court.
BAINBRIDGE, OH
Cleveland.com

Shooting near Elyria Taco Bell drive-thru wounds 1

ELYRIA, Ohio — A woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her arm after shots were fired near the drive-thru area of a Taco Bell, police say. The shooting occurred at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday at the Taco Bell at 117 West Ave. Few details were released by police Thursday, including what might have been a motive for the shooting. Police did say that several people were interviewed at the scene.
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Orange police officer honored for pursuit of murder suspect

ORANGE, Ohio -- Patrolman Maicheal Ghobrial has received a letter of commendation from the Orange Village Police Department for his role in helping to apprehend a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Cleveland police officer during a carjacking Friday (Dec. 31). Mayor Kathy U. Mulcahy read portions...
ORANGE, OH
Cleveland.com

Drunk women attempt to enter wrong home: Fairview Park Police Blotter

On Dec. 29 at 2:16 a.m. a resident reported two women were attempting to enter the front door of his residence. As officers arrived in the area, a car was observed leaving the area. The car was stopped and the driver admitted to attempting to gain entry to the residence before realizing she was at the wrong house. Signs of alcohol intoxication were found and the driver failed field sobriety tests. The driver, a 32-year-old Cleveland woman, was arrested.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman arrested for assaulting her mother, while mother is arrested on separate felonious assault warrant: University Heights police blotter

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Domestic violence: Cedar Road. At 3:50 p.m. Dec. 31, police were dispatched to an apartment in the 14000 block of Cedar Road on a report of adults arguing and children screaming within the dwelling. After investigating, police arrested a woman, 27, for domestic violence against her mother, 52. The mother suffered minor injuries to her neck and was aided by a rescue squad.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Man wanted in Bedford Heights shooting that left one woman dead, another hurt, police say

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A man is wanted in a Bedford Heights shooting that left one woman dead and another hurt, police said. Bernard Walter Lewis Lonnie Sparks is wanted in the deadly shooting that happened Wednesday at Bear Creek Apartments, just south of Columbus Road, according to Bedford Heights police. He is not in custody, but a warrant was issued for his arrest.
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cleveland.com

Teen, parents returning to court in Michigan school shooting

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Two parents charged with their son in a fatal Michigan school shooting are returning to court to ask for a lower bail to get out of jail. James and Jennifer Crumbley have been locked up since Dec. 4, unable to meet a $500,000 bond. They’re hoping a judge is willing to reduce it Friday to $100,000.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cleveland.com

Lots of drunks on the roads: Bay Village Police Blotter

On Jan. 3 at midnight an officer stopped a driver for multiple traffic violations. After speaking with the 51-year-old driver, the officer suspected he had been drinking and/or using drugs. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the Amherst resident was arrested. Drunken driving, East Oviatt Road. On Jan. 2 at...
BAY VILLAGE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Mayor Bibb launches COVID-19 task force

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb Thursday announced he is launching a COVID-19 task force to monitor pandemic trends, encourage residents to get vaccinated, and offer policy advice to help tamp down the spread of illness. The task force will be comprised of at least 22 representatives from a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Prosecutors: Former Westlake financial adviser admits to charges in Ponzi scheme that fleeced investors out of $9.3 million

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A former financial adviser admitted Thursday to her role in what federal prosecutors called a Ponzi scheme that fleeced 54 investors out of $9.3 million. Tara Brunst, 47, of Olmsted Falls, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to five charges, including conspiracy, wire fraud and mail fraud. She faces eight to 14 months in prison when Judge Dan Polster sentences her May 5.
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

