Beautiful Mystic Defenders

Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article

www.gamespot.com

Gamespot

Cut Halo Infinite Scene Could Hint At A Familiar Face Returning

A cut mid-credits scene for Halo Infinite appears to hint at what's next for the game, and it may involve the story continuing with a familiar face or two this time. The footage, which appears to have been a work in progress and lacks the same polish as the rest of the game, gives us just enough to whet our appetites for whatever the next Halo Infinite story chapter happens to be.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

F-Rank hero story

F-Rank hero story
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Horizon Call of the Mountain Teaser Trailer

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Horizon Call of the Mountain, created for PlayStation’s Next-Gen VR hardware, is an upcoming brand-new adventure in the world of Horizon. Embrace a new level of immersion in an unique experience, designed to push hardware technology, innovation, and gameplay. Developed by Guerrilla and Firesprite.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Lead Narrative Designer Leaving 343

Halo Infinite's lead narrative designer, Aaron Linde, has announced he is leaving 343 Industries in 2022. Linde said on Twitter that he is leaving to "pursue a new opportunity," but didn't share exactly where he is going just yet. Whatever the case, Linde said it was a "terrifically difficult decision"...
VIDEO GAMES
#Mystic
palmbeachillustrated.com

The Face of Beauty

Beauty Ambassade is approaching its third-year anniversary, and as Nelli Ajrapetova reflects on the past two years since opening its doors, she is delighted to see how far the spa has come. With the additional pressure of the global pandemic, Ajrapetova has taken the challenge of operating her luxury spa from across the Atlantic. Nonetheless, in the past year, Beauty Ambassade has expanded into a multi-brand spa featuring various high-end European skincare lines. Born and raised between European countries, Ajrapetova truly appreciates her culture and wholeheartedly wishes to share a piece of it.
SKIN CARE
Soompi

Lovelyz’s Jisoo Signs Exclusive Contract With Mystic Story

On January 4, the agency Mystic Story confirmed that they had signed an exclusive contract with Jisoo. The agency stated, “We signed an exclusive contract with Seo Jisoo, who showcased various charms in Lovelyz. As she has changed [her career path] from a singer to an actress, we will fully support her activities in various fields.”
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Lovelyz' Seo Ji Soo officially signs with Mystic Story

Lovelyz' Seo Ji Soo officially signed with Mystic Story. "We've signed an exclusive contract with Seo Ji Soo, who showed various charms as a member of Lovelyz. As she's transitioning from singer to actor, we'll give full support as she works in various fields." Seo Ji Soo herself also expressed,
WORLD
Gamespot

2021 Was Destiny 2's Best Year Because The Game Finally Got A Main Character

In 2021, Destiny 2 figured out what it wanted to be. True, this wasn't a year of the biggest content releases for Bungie's MMO shooter--the Beyond Light expansion was late 2020 and The Witch Queen is due to hit the game in 2022. Destiny 2 last year mostly subsisted on seasonal content, with new activities popping up and stories told in serialized fashion across weeks. The year saw a new raid come to Destiny 2, but it was a refreshed version of Destiny 1's Vault of Glass. The biggest influx of new stuff came with the 30th Anniversary content, with its hilarious Grasp of Avarice dungeon and Dares of Eternity event, but even that amounted to a fraction of what players are used to seeing when Bungie goes all-out with a new expansion for the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - Official Movestyle Teaser

With this teaser you are getting a heads up, the way that you move around is important. Style is not only about appearance. Many secrets can be found by getting points and doing combos throughout the stage. You will be outstyling the other crews after you bombed their turf to take what's theirs.
COMBAT SPORTS
Gamespot

Halo Infinite: The Best Missing Halo Weapons We Want To See

Halo Infinite released in late 2021, and the game is a glorious return to the series' acclaimed roots, with a wide-open Halo ring to explore and plenty of aliens to slaughter. With the new game came plenty of new weapons--the Skewer is an instant classic--but it also left out plenty of classics. That makes sense, of course, as it could be overkill to have every past gun in Halo Infinite, but there are still several we'd like to see make a return. Given the evolving nature of the game and 343 Industries' plan to support it for years to come, that means we could potentially actually see some of these wishes come true. These are the classic Halo guns we want to see added to Halo Infinite. And no, don't worry--garbage-tier weapons like the Suppressor, flamethrower, and Brute Spiker have not been included.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Gretel and Winslow's Cottage

Gretel and Winslow's Cottage
CELEBRITIES
Gamespot

Minecraft Froglight Blocks Are Coming! | GameSpot News

In this video, DeVante talks about Minecraft’s beta update that introduces Froglight blocks to the game. These blocks emit light and there are 3 new types: pearlescent, verdant, and ochre. The update also brings new audio and animations to frogs and tadpoles. DeVante also talks about Jedi: Fallen Order...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Anacrusis: Matter Compiler Explained And How To Find It

The Anacrusis is home not just to many types of weapons and aliens, but also dozens of perks that can enhance every episode you play with your friends and other players. To acquire those perks, you'll need to find a Matter Compiler, which appears in different places across the game's several episodes. Here's what you need to know about the Matter Compiler and what kind of perks you can expect to unlock with it.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fallout TV Series Going Into Production This Year, Westworld Creator To Direct

Amazon Studio's Fallout TV series adaptation has received its first update in over a year, with the series now planned to enter production sometime this year. This is one of the first updates the series has seen since its teaser in 2020, leading some to wonder about its status. Production will start this year, according to Deadline, with Westworld creator and executive producer Jonathan Nolan helming directing duties for the show's pilot.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Saweetie's Dramatic Hair Transformation Will Make You Do a Double Take

Saweetie's latest look just might have you saying it's "My Type." Taking to Instagram on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), the 28-year-old rapper debuted a dramatic makeover: A buzzcut. No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you! The "Icy Girl" musician, whose real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, has officially said goodbye to her fiery red hair and opted for a blonde buzzcut. While Saweetie didn't share any details behind her new 'do, she did caption her post with cheeky emojis, including a bald emoji, palm tree emoji, snowflake emoji and several others. The "Best Friend" artist appeared to be on a tropical getaway, as she posed for photos at...
HAIR CARE
Popculture

'Real World Homecoming' Cast Erupts After Non-Black Housemates Use the N-Word

Tami Roman hasn't been having the easiest ride on The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles. The former Basketball Wives star reunited with her MTV co-stars for an experiment special to bring together the seven strangers after nearly three decades to rehash some drama and make peace with old wounds. But she may have bitten off more than she can chew. In the most recent episode, Roman was put in an uncomfortable situation while discussing race relations when the N-word was said by a co-star. Things went from bad to worse as Roman tried her best to explain why no person who is no Black should ever say the word.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Latto Is Tired Of The Backlash From Her Old Rap Name

Latto is a rising star in her own right and with that comes the spotlight where people watch their every move. Like many people in her position, though, criticism is unavoidable. Big Latto has been dealing with critics speaking about her old rap name, which happened to be Mulatto. She...
CELEBRITIES

