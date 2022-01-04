ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloud Girl

Gamespot
 3 days ago

www.gamespot.com

Gamespot

Alan Wake Remastered Patch Introduces Audio Bug On PlayStation

The latest patch for Remedy Entertainment's Alan Wake Remastered has introduced a new audio bug on PlayStation versions of the game. The patch, which itself aimed to fix some other audio sync issues among other problems, released across all platforms this week. The issue seems to affect PlayStation versions of the game that are configured to use compressed or surround sound audio codecs. Thomas Puha, communications director at Remedy Entertainment, provided some temporary workarounds on Twitter.
Gamespot

CrazyParty

Gamespot

Rust Devs Tease What's In Store For 2022 Updates

Rust servers have been wiped, but no new content was pushed in the latest update. Instead, Rust devs Facepunch released a blog post recapping Rust's 2021 and promised to keep providing updates on the first Thursday of each month in 2022. As for what new things the new year will...
Gamespot

New Minecraft Beta Introduces Blocks Made By Frogs

Mojang is back to updating Minecraft with the game's first beta of the new year. Minecraft: Bedrock Edition Beta 1.18.10.26 is a small one, introducing a smattering of new features and bug fixes. The beta's most notable feature, though, is the addition of three new Froglight blocks, which players can only get by using frogs.
Gamespot

Project Zomboid 2022 Roadmap Details Rimworld-like Systems

The team at The Indie Stone has outlined its 2022 roadmap for Project Zomboid, which will potentially include the introduction of NPCs into the game. Project Zomboid has exploded in popularity recently with the recent release of build 41 of the game. And The Indie Stone doesn't seem to plan on slowing down any time soon, as its 2022 roadmap for the game goes all the way up to build 48. However, the roadmap only details what players can expect from the next two builds, build 42 and 43.
TrendHunter.com

Improved Cloud Gaming Services

Nvidia has released a set of GeForce Now updates for certain android phones that improve performance and visual fidelity. The new update provides an improved framerate of 120fps while playing on a 'Google Pixel 6 Pro,' 'Samsung S21,' 'Samsung S20FE,' or 'Samsung Note 20.' While this is restricted to 1080p resolution on mobile devices, the PC and Mac versions now support 4K resolution at 60fps or 1440p resolution at 120fps.
Gamespot

Cut Halo Infinite Scene Could Hint At A Familiar Face Returning

A cut mid-credits scene for Halo Infinite appears to hint at what's next for the game, and it may involve the story continuing with a familiar face or two this time. The footage, which appears to have been a work in progress and lacks the same polish as the rest of the game, gives us just enough to whet our appetites for whatever the next Halo Infinite story chapter happens to be.
Gamespot

F-Rank hero story

Gamespot

Halo Infinite Lead Narrative Designer Leaving 343

Halo Infinite's lead narrative designer, Aaron Linde, has announced he is leaving 343 Industries in 2022. Linde said on Twitter that he is leaving to "pursue a new opportunity," but didn't share exactly where he is going just yet. Whatever the case, Linde said it was a "terrifically difficult decision"...
Inside the Magic

Disney Cast Members Freak Out at Guest’s Mickey Ears While Performing

One of the best parts about visiting Walt Disney World is that the Parks are full of fun performers and Cast Members that can make a good day a great one. Although parades have not yet fully returned to Walt Disney World, we do know that Festival of Fantasy is on its way back to Magic Kingdom. Until then, Guests can enjoy daily cavalcades, which have different Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse and the Fab 5, or the Disney princesses and more saying hello to Guests. These cavalcades almost act as if they are mini parades which run quite often, and during them, Guests can sometimes get interactions from the characters!
Entrepreneur

What Happened In Gym Did Not Stay In Gym

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. He did not choose to be a content creator, content chose him. Always a fitness enthusiast, Gaurav Taneja’s life changed when a workout video went viral. “I was at the gym working out, teaching my friend about tricep training, when he decided to go live. Soon, I was flooded with requests for my next videos,” said Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast, flight captain, national level bodybuilder and vlogger. Taneja’s tryst with fitness started when he was studying in IIT-Kharagpur.
Outsider.com

‘Storage Wars’: Rene Nezhoda Sends Message to Fans After ‘Filming All Day’

On Tuesday night, Storage Wars star Rene Nezhoda shared a message for fans after a long day of filming a brand new episode of the hit A&E series. The newest season of Storage Wars is currently underway after premiering in early November. It’s the 13th season of the popular reality series based on storage unit auctions in California. The fan-favorite series debuted on A&E back in 2010 and has been going strong ever since. In fact, the show has been so successful, multiple spinoffs in different states have been produced by the network.
