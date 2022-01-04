ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrong train

Gamespot
 3 days ago

www.gamespot.com

Gamespot

F-Rank hero story

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Horizon Call of the Mountain Teaser Trailer

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Horizon Call of the Mountain, created for PlayStation’s Next-Gen VR hardware, is an upcoming brand-new adventure in the world of Horizon. Embrace a new level of immersion in an unique experience, designed to push hardware technology, innovation, and gameplay. Developed by Guerrilla and Firesprite.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Operation S

Gamespot

Down the Hill

Gamespot

The Real History Behind The Witcher’s Silver Sword - Loadout

In this episode of Loadout, Dave Jewitt visits the Royal Armouries Museum in the UK to talk to Keeper of Firearms & Artillery Jonathan Ferguson, and Historical Interpreter Keith Ducklin about the myths and the realities behind the silver sword. You can check out more episodes of Loadout right here....
MUSEUMS
Gamespot

Death Stranding Director's Cut Is Coming To PC This Spring

Kojima Productions has announced that Death Stranding Director's Cut is coming to PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in Spring 2022. This definitive version of the game will support Intel's new XeSS graphics technology. While the game's exact specs haven't been revealed yet, the PC version supports high frame...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Traffic
Gamespot

Valorant Gets A Speedster With Episode 4's New Agent, Neon

The latest Valorant Agent to be revealed by Riot Games is Neon. The electric Agent was shared with us in a trailer posted by Riot on January 5, displaying that the colorful character will be sliding onto our screens soon as Episode 3 ends on January 10. More information about...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Rust Devs Tease What's In Store For 2022 Updates

Rust servers have been wiped, but no new content was pushed in the latest update. Instead, Rust devs Facepunch released a blog post recapping Rust's 2021 and promised to keep providing updates on the first Thursday of each month in 2022. As for what new things the new year will...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite: The Best Missing Halo Weapons We Want To See

Halo Infinite released in late 2021, and the game is a glorious return to the series' acclaimed roots, with a wide-open Halo ring to explore and plenty of aliens to slaughter. With the new game came plenty of new weapons--the Skewer is an instant classic--but it also left out plenty of classics. That makes sense, of course, as it could be overkill to have every past gun in Halo Infinite, but there are still several we'd like to see make a return. Given the evolving nature of the game and 343 Industries' plan to support it for years to come, that means we could potentially actually see some of these wishes come true. These are the classic Halo guns we want to see added to Halo Infinite. And no, don't worry--garbage-tier weapons like the Suppressor, flamethrower, and Brute Spiker have not been included.
VIDEO GAMES

