Pridgen re-elected Common Council President

 3 days ago

chelsearecord.com

Avellaneda to Serve as Council President Again

For the third straight year, Councillor-At-Large Roy Avellaneda will serve as the City Council President. Avellaneda garnered 9 of the 11 votes at Monday night’s council inauguration and reorganization meeting. Avellaneda himself voted present, while Councillor-At-Large Damali Vidot was unable to attend the meeting. District 8 Councillor Calvin Brown...
CHELSEA, MA
Western News

Zimmerman back as city council president

City councilors in Libby reaffirmed Brian Zimmerman as the panel’s president and reshuffled seats during their first meeting of the year on Monday. Zimmerman, who was first elected to city council in 2015, was tapped by his colleagues for the position in late September. At the time, he was selected to succeed Peggy Williams following her appointment to the position of mayor.
LIBBY, MT
portwashington-news.com

Commissioner Mullins Is Re-Elected

On Dec. 14 of 2021 the Port Washington Police Commissioner election took place. Commissioner Angela Lawlor Mullins was re-elected for Police Commissioner over candidate Michelle Hsiao. Commissioner Mullins won with 1038 votes to Hisao’s 465 votes. Mullins has lived in Port Washington for 24 years now and has been re-elected as the Police Commissioner for every term since 2010.
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
thebostonsun.com

Council Welcomes Five New Members at First Meeting of the Year; Elects Flynn as President

The Boston City Council held its first meeting of the year on Monday, with five new council members who had been sworn in just two hours earlier. The Council welcomed new District 4 Councilor Brian Worrell, At-Large Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune, District 6 Councilor Kendra Hicks, District 7 Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, and At-Large Councilor Erin Murphy, who filled Michelle Wu’s vacancy on the council after she was elected mayor. Departing City Councilors include: Andrea Campbell, Matt O’Malley, Annissa Essaibi-George, Kim Janey, and Michelle Wu, who now serves as Boston’s mayor.
BOSTON, MA
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington City Council elects Susan Sandberg as president, approves $15 million in revenue bonds

Bloomington city council members elected Councilmember Susan Sandberg as council president in a 4-5 vote. Sandberg said her top priority facilitating council proceedings, not influence councilmembers’ decisions. Councilmembers Matt Flaherty, Isabel Piedmont-Smith, Kate Rosenbarger and Steve Volan voted for Flaherty and the remaining council members voted for Sandberg. Council...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
shoredailynews.com

Luria announces re-election bid

Representative Elaine Luria announced Thursday that she will seek re-election to represent Virginia’s second congressional district in the upcoming election in November. Luria, a Democrat, is serving in her second term. She defeated former Republican Congressman Scott Taylor twice. Questions came up when it was revealed that the newly...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
queenseagle.com

Adams elected speaker of the City Council

The first-ever female majority New York City Council elected the first-ever Black woman to serve as the legislative body’s speaker Wednesday – and she’s from Queens. Beginning its new legislative session on Jan. 5, the new class of councilmembers, most of whom are freshman lawmakers, voted to install Queens City Councilmember Adrienne Adams as the speaker of the City Council.
QUEENS, NY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Verona council has new president, vice president

Verona council has a new president, vice president and some new members to start this year. Dave Matlin was appointed head of the table, and Joseph Warren was appointed second in command. Matlin served as vice president last year. Warren was appointed in July to fill the seat vacated by...
VERONA, PA
whatcomtalk.com

New and Re-elected City Council Members Sworn In

The Bellingham City Council made City history on Monday, January 3, 2022 as the first black representatives ever elected to serve on the Bellingham City Council participated in their first Council meetings and were ceremonially sworn in. The ceremonial swearing in by Municipal Court Judge Debra Lev honored all four...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Ivey running for re-election in 2022

(The Center Square) – Republican Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has qualified to run for re-election to the state’s highest office in 2022. Making the announcement via the official governor’s Facebook page, Ivey said she “enjoyed visiting with supporters” at the state Republican Party headquarters where she “qualified to run in the 2022 Republican Primary for Governor” Tuesday morning.
POLITICS
MyNorthwest

Debora Juarez unanimously elected to be next Seattle City Council president

In Seattle City Council’s first session of 2022, Debora Juarez has been elected council president in a unanimous 9-0 vote by her fellow councilmembers. Previously held by Lorena Gonzalez who left the position in a now-failed bid for mayor, the role holds some small authority and prestige as it is tasked with establishing committees and making appointments therein.
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Brenda Stonecipher Again Elected President Of Everett City Council

In their first official business meeting of the year the Everett City Council unanimously elected Brenda Stonecipher as President of the City Council and Mayor Pro Tem for 2022. Stonecipher held that same position in 2021 and in nominating her as President this year councilmember Judy Tuohy stressed the need...
EVERETT, WA
freemanjournal.net

Hawkins re-elected mayor

John Hawkins was re-elected mayor of Webster City Monday night during the City Council reorganizational meeting held at City Hall. Hawkins will serve a two-year term as will Logan Welch who was elected mayor pro-tem Monday night. Karyl Bonjour, city clerk, convened the meeting and led the election, prior to...
WEBSTER CITY, IA
franklincountynow.com

Greenfield City Council Elects Gilmour President, Guin Vice-President

(Photo courtesy of Sheila Gilmour) (Greenfield, MA) – The Greenfield City Council has a new president. Precinct 6 Councilor Sheila Gilmour was elected to the position at last night’s organizational meeting. Gilmour defeated Precinct 1 Councilor Ed Jarvis, whose name was also placed in nomination despite not being in attendance. Gilmour came in second in the most recent mayoral election won by Roxann Wedegartner, and was recently elected to another four-year council term.
GREENFIELD, MA
hudsonvalleyone.com

Worthington is majority leader of Kingston Common Council

Alderwoman Rita Worthington will become the new majority leader for the Common Council of Kingston. Current majority leader Rennie Scott-Childress of Ward 3 nominated Worthington on Monday evening to replace himself as majority leader for 2022. The nomination was seconded by Ward 6 alderman Tony Davis, and carried unanimously. Representing...
KINGSTON, NY

Community Policy