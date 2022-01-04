Pridgen re-elected Common Council President

City councilors in Libby reaffirmed Brian Zimmerman as the panel’s president and reshuffled seats during their first meeting of the year on Monday. Zimmerman, who was first elected to city council in 2015, was tapped by his colleagues for the position in late September. At the time, he was selected to succeed Peggy Williams following her appointment to the position of mayor.

LIBBY, MT ・ 5 HOURS AGO