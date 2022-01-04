Pridgen re-elected Common Council President

The Boston City Council held its first meeting of the year on Monday, with five new council members who had been sworn in just two hours earlier. The Council welcomed new District 4 Councilor Brian Worrell, At-Large Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune, District 6 Councilor Kendra Hicks, District 7 Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, and At-Large Councilor Erin Murphy, who filled Michelle Wu’s vacancy on the council after she was elected mayor. Departing City Councilors include: Andrea Campbell, Matt O’Malley, Annissa Essaibi-George, Kim Janey, and Michelle Wu, who now serves as Boston’s mayor.
