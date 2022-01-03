ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins Week 17 Loss: The Five Biggest Plays

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins dropped to 8-8 on the season when their seven-game winning streak came to an end with a 34-3 loss against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:. 1. The Sack to End the Dolphins' First Drive....

www.yardbarker.com

Last weekend's 34-3 blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans not only ended all hopes that the Miami Dolphins might turn a 1-7 beginning of the season into an improbable playoff run, but it also rekindled debate surrounding the future of the team. Everything is rainbows and butterflies when you're on a seven-game winning streak, but reality has a way of crashing back down to earth when you get your butt handed to you the way Miami did last weekend.
