Video Games

Clockwise Jinx

Gamespot
 3 days ago

www.gamespot.com

Gamespot

CrazyParty

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Minecraft Froglight Blocks Are Coming! | GameSpot News

In this video, DeVante talks about Minecraft's beta update that introduces Froglight blocks to the game. These blocks emit light and there are 3 new types: pearlescent, verdant, and ochre. The update also brings new audio and animations to frogs and tadpoles. DeVante also talks about Jedi: Fallen Order...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

F-Rank hero story

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Alan Wake Remastered Patch Introduces Audio Bug On PlayStation

The latest patch for Remedy Entertainment's Alan Wake Remastered has introduced a new audio bug on PlayStation versions of the game. The patch, which itself aimed to fix some other audio sync issues among other problems, released across all platforms this week. The issue seems to affect PlayStation versions of the game that are configured to use compressed or surround sound audio codecs. Thomas Puha, communications director at Remedy Entertainment, provided some temporary workarounds on Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Dead Cells' New DLC Launches Today

More than three years after Dead Cells emerged from the sludge of early access, the roguelike's third piece of DLC has launched on all platforms. The new expansion, The Queen and the Sea, adds two biomes, new enemies, and a new boss. The new DLC has a very pretty animated trailer which you can view below.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Cut Halo Infinite Scene Could Hint At A Familiar Face Returning

A cut mid-credits scene for Halo Infinite appears to hint at what's next for the game, and it may involve the story continuing with a familiar face or two this time. The footage, which appears to have been a work in progress and lacks the same polish as the rest of the game, gives us just enough to whet our appetites for whatever the next Halo Infinite story chapter happens to be.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

League fan makes Jinx grenade out of metal

Reddit user Miscreations shared an incredibly lifelike "Jinx Bomb" they created from metal inspired by the League of Legends animated series Arcane. True to the show's depiction of Jinx's weaponry, the Reddit user showed off the realistic raptor-like hand grenade that Jinx uses as her weapon of choice several times throughout the show. Complete with even the sporadic blue markings present across many of Jinx's creations, the device looks like it was pulled right out of the screen.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

League of Legends Arcane cosplayer breaks the internet as loose cannon Jinx

Talented cosplayer Jazmine Leija celebrated the first season of League of Legends Arcane in style by transforming into Jinx, the loose cannon whose tragic backstory was explored in detail. Arcane, the critically acclaimed television series set in the League of Legends universe, captivated the hearts and minds of old and...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Operation S

Gamespot

2021 Was Destiny 2's Best Year Because The Game Finally Got A Main Character

In 2021, Destiny 2 figured out what it wanted to be. True, this wasn't a year of the biggest content releases for Bungie's MMO shooter--the Beyond Light expansion was late 2020 and The Witch Queen is due to hit the game in 2022. Destiny 2 last year mostly subsisted on seasonal content, with new activities popping up and stories told in serialized fashion across weeks. The year saw a new raid come to Destiny 2, but it was a refreshed version of Destiny 1's Vault of Glass. The biggest influx of new stuff came with the 30th Anniversary content, with its hilarious Grasp of Avarice dungeon and Dares of Eternity event, but even that amounted to a fraction of what players are used to seeing when Bungie goes all-out with a new expansion for the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite: The Best Missing Halo Weapons We Want To See

Halo Infinite released in late 2021, and the game is a glorious return to the series' acclaimed roots, with a wide-open Halo ring to explore and plenty of aliens to slaughter. With the new game came plenty of new weapons--the Skewer is an instant classic--but it also left out plenty of classics. That makes sense, of course, as it could be overkill to have every past gun in Halo Infinite, but there are still several we'd like to see make a return. Given the evolving nature of the game and 343 Industries' plan to support it for years to come, that means we could potentially actually see some of these wishes come true. These are the classic Halo guns we want to see added to Halo Infinite. And no, don't worry--garbage-tier weapons like the Suppressor, flamethrower, and Brute Spiker have not been included.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PS Plus Games For January 2022 Coming Tuesday, Including Persona 5 Strikers And More

Sony has announced January 2022's free PlayStation Plus games, and there are three titles in all coming to the service this week to kick off the new year. Available with the PlayStation Store refresh on Tuesday, January 4 will be the racing game Dirt 5 (PS4, PS5), the co-op FPS Deep Rock Galactic (PS4, PS5), and the action-RPG Persona 5 Strikers (PS4). All of these games will be available until February 1.
VIDEO GAMES

