Jimmy Fallon says he tested positive for Covid-19

The Late Late Show with James Corden is the latest show to be hit by rising Covid numbers. Corden revealed that he contracted Covid-19 and as a result the CBS late-night show will be off the show air until January 18. However, the Brit said he was feeling “completely fine” as a result of being fully vaccinated and boosted. Corden joins his late-night slot rival Seth Meyers on the Covid bench after the NBC host was similarly hit by the virus. Jimmy Fallon also revealed that he tested positive for Covid at the end of December as he was gearing up to appear on Saturday Night Live. The Late Late Show will air repeats this week and next and will return with new episodes. The news comes after Los Angeles County reported 37,215 new cases Thursday, the highest single-day number of the entire pandemic. Hospitalizations and deaths have doubled in the past week as well, though those counts are still well short of the peaks set during last winter’s surge in infections. View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Corden (@j_corden)

TV & VIDEOS ・ 18 HOURS AGO