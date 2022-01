When it comes to a side for crispy fried chicken, you could do far worse than a comforting pile of creamy mashed potatoes topped with peppery gravy. Dished out in petite plastic containers and family-size tubs, or serving as the base of a Famous Bowl, KFC's mashed potatoes have been consumed by millions. Most people have likely given little thought to what exactly is in them or how they're made — after all, it sounds like it's all in the self-explanatory name of the dish itself. However, there's a lot more to KFC's seemingly simple potatoes than meets the eye (and the taste buds).

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 17 DAYS AGO