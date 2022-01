A Mississippi police officer made a shocking and tragic discovery while responding to a fatal shooting early Sunday morning: The victim was her 20-year-old son. “We initially responded to the call, not knowing when I made it over there, the person was going to be my son that was laying there,“ Hazlehurst Police officer Laquandia Cooley told local station WLBT. “As we get out, I look and I was like, ‘This is my son, this is my son.’ So, I literally just go into a breakdown, you know? Like why? Who would do this to my son?”

