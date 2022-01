Season record: 155-100 (.607) Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Denver Broncos (7-9), 4:30 p.m. — The Chiefs still have a shot at being the top seed in the AFC, even after having their eight-game winning streak ended in Cincinnati. But they have to beat the Broncos and hope the Titans manage to lose for a second time this season to the Texans. The Broncos’ chance for the postseason went away when they lost to the Raiders two weeks ago.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO