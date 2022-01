LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Heading into their matchup, Louisville and Pitt were programs trending in relatively opposite directions. For all their flaws, the Cardinals had opened up ACC play with three consecutive victories and were regarded as a top five team in the league, whereas the Panthers kicked of conference play with two straight losses and were arguably the worst team in the high-major college basketball.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO