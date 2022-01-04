ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohoes, NY

Cohoes junior Royal Brown scores 1,000th career point

By Liana Bonavita
 3 days ago

COHOES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Royal Brown became the second boys basketball player in Cohoes history to score at least 1,000 points in his career in the Tigers’ 63-43 win over Voorheesville Monday night.

The junior needed seven points to reach the milestone, and surpassed it with a three pointer from the corner in the second quarter. There was a brief stoppage in play to celebrate the moment, but after the game, Brown said he wasn’t thinking much about the achievement.

“This means a lot to my family, my loved ones, but I don’t cherish stuff like this,” said Brown, who finished with 21 points. “I cherish the ultimate goal, and that’s winning it all.”

If Brown maintains this pace, he could potentially become the program’s all-time leading scorer by graduation, but he cares more about championships as he pursues his goals of playing in college and the NBA.

