Protesters Rally Against Proposed Construction Of 2 High-Rises In Harlem

By Cory James
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A plan for two new high-rise buildings in central Harlem is dividing the neighborhood. Residents took to the streets Monday night to protest the project.

A quiet, vacant lot is creating a lot of noise in Harlem, and it’s all because of a proposed development that would bring two high-rise apartment buildings and a civil rights museum to Lenox Avenue and 145th Street , taking up most of the block.

“It’s impossible most of the time to find a parking space,” area resident Millicent Redick said.

And space for pedestrians is also what Redick is worried about.

The 53-year Harlem resident was among close to 50 neighbors protesting the project on Monday night.

“If we have a game at the Yankee Stadium, it’s becomes even more challenging trying to get through the community. The congestion is my biggest concern,” Redick said.

Councilmember Kristin Richardson Jordan spent her first Monday as an elected official rallying with the group. She told CBS2 stopping the displacement of long-time Harlem residents is important, and she is concerned some are being persuaded to think the development is a good idea.

“When there are new developments, there’s often a carrot, there’s often a bread crumb or a carrot dangled in front of us. It’s incredibly insulting, but the bigger picture is that this is a whole bunch of market rate housing masquerading as somehow being for the community and it’s not,” Jordan said.

That museum focusing on Black history will sit on the same property in which the The Rev. Al Sharpton ‘s organization will be headquartered.

While both will be in the middle of two 360-foot tall apartment buildings that would offer affordable housing, neighbors said it would be useless to those currently here making the median income, $49,000.

“So I’m concerned even as a young person that years from now I will not be able to live in the same community that I grew up in because it’s too expensive,” neighbor Brianna McClure said.

CBS2 contacted the developers of One45 and Sharpton’s organization, the National Action Network , for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

The community board votes Wednesday on whether to recommend approval for rezoning. If approved, the project would move closer to being completed in 2026.

To review the One45 development proposal in its entirety, click here .

CBS New York

Hundreds Of Crews Deployed To Prepare New York’s Roads For Snow Storm

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of crews have been deployed to get New York’s roads ready ahead of Thursday night’s snow storm. New York City has 330,000 tons of salt on hand for the winter. Crews were out brining the roads for hours Thursday evening, preparing for what is expected to be a messy and potentially dangerous morning commute. Mayor Eric Adams said crews will be ready to keep the roads clear. “With my Department of Sanitation commissioner and deputy commissioner and they are ready. These guys are professionals. They can move the snow and get our city up and operating, and we’re...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Some NYC, Long Island COVID-19 Testing, Vaccination Sites Delay Opening Friday Due To Snow Storm

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — State health department COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites in New York City and on Long Island will open later than usual Friday due to expected snowfall. Officials are anticipating a messy morning commute due to Thursday night’s snow storm. The following sites will now open at noon: Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building 163 West 125th New York, NY, 10027 York College Performing Arts Center 94-45 Guy R Brewer Blvd Jamaica, NY 11451 Concourse Village Community Center 777 Concourse Village East Bronx, NY 10451 Kings Plaza Mall 5100 Kings Plaza Brooklyn, NY 11234 Central Family Life Center 59 Wright Street Staten Island, NY 10304 Kennedy Memorial Park 335 Greenwich Street Hempstead, NY 11550 IBEW Local 25 370 Motor Parkway (370 Vanderbilt Motor Parkway) Hauppauge, NY 11788 Bronx Bay Eden Bay Eden Senior Center 1220 East 229th St Bronx, NY 10466 Bronxworks 1130 Grand Concourse New York, NY 10456 Aqueduct Racetrack 110-00 Rockaway Blvd South Ozone Park, NY 11420 Medgar Evers College 231 Crown Street Brooklyn, NY 11225 SUNY Old Westbury – Clark Athletic Center 99 Cedar Swamp Rd Glen Head, NY 11545 SUNY Stony Brook 1500 Development Dr Stony Brook, NY 11794 Anyone whose testing or vaccination appointment is affected will be notified and asked to reschedule.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams Unveils 3-Point Plan To Make Sure NYC Hospitals Have Resources To Fight Surging COVID-19 Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hospitalizations in the Big Apple are rising sharply. The number of COVID-19 positive hospitalizations has topped 10,000 for the first time in nearly two years, but the numbers may not reflect the severity of the pandemic, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported. There is no question hospitalizations are up, but health experts say the number of people with severe COVID illness isn’t nearly as high as the numbers would imply. “We know that people are worried about Omicron. We know what it is doing to us,” Mayor Eric Adams said. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams Signs Executive Order That Eliminates Unnecessary Violations Impacting Small Businesses

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams has signed a new executive order to help small businesses in the city save money by slashing through red tape. Adams said Tuesday the order will help the establishments get back on their feet after the pandemic, by getting rid of unnecessary violations and reducing penalties for first-time offenders, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported. He embarked on what he called a new chapter for small businesses, with a new jacket from Pearl River Mart in SoHo, where he signed the order to reform existing business regulations so that city agencies issue fewer fines and penalties to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Adams Defends Decision To Keep Schools Open As Officials Work To Stay Open Through Omicron

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams is defending his response to the pandemic, including having fully open schools. This as New Yorkers seek out places for COVID testing without the extremely long wait times. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports, the city schools’ response to COVID is Adams’ earliest and biggest challenge. He spent Tuesday digging in and defending his approach. A roll call for city public schools on Tuesday made Mayor Eric Adams proud. “Today, zero schools closed,” Adams said. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments He said nowhere is a child safer than in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Adrienne Adams Becomes First African-American Woman To Be Elected New York City Council Speaker

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Wednesday was a historic day for the New York City Council. It’s the most diverse council in history and for the first time an African-American woman has been elected speaker. Change has swept the council. For the first time women make up the majority. Of the 51 members, 31 are female, and 34 members are brand new, CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reported. Adrienne Adams, no relation to Mayor Eric Adams, was elected the first African-American council speaker, with only two members voting against her, including Charles Baron. “We don’t want a change in the complexion. We want a change in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul Announces Plans To Permanently Legalize Alcohol-To-Go

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In her State of the State address, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans to bring back cocktails-to-go. As part of her small business recovery plan, the governor wants to permanently legalize the sale of takeout drinks. The very popular policy was enacted in 2020 to help struggling bars and restaurants at the height of the pandemic. It expired this past June. The measure will require a change in law from the state legislature.
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS New York

Bronx Sees New York City’s Highest COVID Positivity Rate At 27%

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The latest COVID numbers are a sign things are moving in the wrong direction. In New York State, hospitalizations topped 10,000. We haven’t seen a number that high since May 2020. In the city, the Bronx tops all the boroughs with a 27% COVID positivity rate, and in the Fordham, Kingsbridge and University Heights sections, the rate is close to 50%. Standing in the cold and concerned about COVID is not a good combination for families fighting to find a test Tuesday night. “It’s a hassle because I come here and they say they take three to four days to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
