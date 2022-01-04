ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Introduction to Data Science for Technology Leaders

Cover picture for the articleLeverage machine learning capabilities to fulfill your organization’s mission statement. Increasingly, Data Science is recognized as a key capability for capitalizing on data as a strategic resource. In this article, we outline how leaders in Data Management and Information Technology can use Data Science and Machine Learning to open the door...

A Hands-On Introduction to Image Retrieval in Deep Learning with PyTorch

With the advent of e-commerce and online websites, image retrieval applications have been increasing all along around our daily life. Amazon, Alibaba, Myntra etc. have been heavily utilizing image retrieval to put forward what they think is the most suitable product based on what we have seen just now. Of course, image retrieval is only called into action when the usual information retrieval technique fails. For example, our human eye will easily bunch all of the shirts on the right together as similar although a metadata-based approach will fail.
5 Places to Start a Career in Data Science in 2022

In this article, I am going to be sharing with you the resources that you will be needing for learning Data Science along with a roadmap for you to follow. The resources are mainly focused on Data Science and related things. The roadmap is also the same one that provides free resource links. Don't forget to leave your thoughts after reading the article, please share them in the comments below. I hope this article would be helpful if you follow me on LinkedIn, Medium, Medium and I have a channel as well, as well as a YouTube channel.
7 priorities aspiring technology leaders need to adopt

It's official: information technology has become indistinguishable from the business. That means today's IT leaders also are assuming business leadership roles -- and business leaders need to be IT leaders. What does it now take to successfully lead the technology direction of today's and tomorrow's enterprises?. The convergence of humans...
What data management leaders see for the sector in 2022

According to thought leaders in the data management sector, we'll be using some new terminology when talking about enterprise data in 2022. CTOs and IT managers at all levels will be defining and testing terms like "data as code" and "just-in-time" data analytics for their own production use cases. AI...
Complete Python Starter Guide For Data Science For 2022

Covering all the basics and elemental concepts of Python that you required for kickstarting Data Science with code examples. Python is one of the most significant programming languages in the modern era. Even though the language was developed almost three decades ago, there is so much constantly evolving that it still holds immense value and a lot more to offer, especially in terms of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.
Some Philosophical Thoughts on Data Science

Should we think about the need for some regulations related to the use of data?. In a world in which data is becoming more and more important, should we think about the need for some regulations related to the use of data? In other words: should Data Science be regulated in some way?
My Data Science Journey in 2021

I simply cannot imagine it is the time of the year again that everyone tries to brag about their year-long achievements and make wishful resolutions for the coming year that they mostly cannot keep. Well, I’m not an exception to the great tradition. 2021 has been a year of...
Data Science Project to Improve your Business Understanding

A data science project is always about improving the business process. The improvement could be anything — increase in revenue, lag time elimination, customer retention, etc. Your data science project would always have the improvement as the primary KPI you would need to achieve. The problem is, a lot...
This $28 course bundle helps you become a certified Python programmer

When bright young minds arrive at the computer science department at MIT or Stanford, the first programming language they learn is Python. Why? Because Python is easy to learn, very flexible, and powerful enough to keep Instagram and Spotify running smoothly. The 2022 Premium Python Programming PCEP Certification Prep Bundle...
Team Topology for Machine Learning

Organizing teams in modern organizations in their journey to machine learning to achieve fast flow. Nowadays, Machine Learning (ML) is all in rage worldwide. A lot of companies are adopting ML (or AI or Advanced Analytics or Data-Driven Decision Making) in their current business processes. In this organization, a lot of effort is going towards recruiting ML talents, forming teams, identifying the feature scope of the team. Like many tech organizations, these organizations are also producing monoliths applications, e.g., one platform that includes workflow orchestration, model management, feature management, ML application code, etc. When such an organization realizes that they have ten different teams with seven different architectures, they realize that it is neither scalable nor reasonable to be in such a situation. It is more expensive to maintain the platform, which makes it difficult to replicate the design elsewhere. It is harder to update, which in turn affects delivery speed. It is very difficult to discontinue, which lowers team morale. It also enables heavy reliance on tribal knowledge, which makes the team sensitive to mobility.
GamStop and Data Science: How to Benefit from It?

Data extraction and the use of that data to forecast an unforeseen result of a scenario is a major aspect of progress in today’s digital environment. This is something that almost everyone today is aware of. The gaming industry’s tremendous growth is also an illustration of how data may be used to help a certain industry thrive. The United Kingdom Gambling Commission has urged NonStopCasino sites that aren’t on GamStop to make progress in key digital spaces by October 2019 in order to raise their player safety standards.
Optimize fetching data from Neo4j with Apache Arrow

High-performance data retrieval from Neo4j with Apache Arrow. The year is 2022, and graph machine learning is one of the rising trends in data analytics. While Neo4j has a Graph Data Science library that supports multiple graph algorithms and machine learning workflows, sometimes you want to export data from Neo4j and run it through your favorite machine learning frameworks like PyTorch or TensorFlow. In that scenario, you want to be able to export data from Neo4j in a fast and scalable way. But, unfortunately, using the Neo4j Python driver is not the most efficient way of retrieving data. However, no need to worry, Dave Voutila has got your back. In the past couple of months, he has been developing an Apache Arrow plugin for Neo4j.
Top Qualities Hiring Managers Look For In Data Scientist Candidates

As 2021 came to an end, I reflected on my data science journey in the past year and realized that one of my proudest achievements was helping to hire two of the best data scientists I have ever worked with for the team. Their great work undoubtedly contributed to my promotion to a data science manager.
Why a Data Science Career Is Worth Pursuing

“There were five exabytes of information created between the dawn of civilization through 2003, but that much information is now created every two days.”. ~Eric Schmidt (Executive Chairman at Google) The term data science was first popularized in 2001 as it was used by William Cleveland in a publication. Moving...
Visually Interactive Model For NLP

NLP (Natural Language Processing) is a branch of Data Science that deals with understanding and analyzing text datasets, like analyzing the sentiments, creating a chatbot, recommendation engines, etc. It is one of the most advanced concepts of Artificial Intelligence. With the advent of more and more algorithms and technology creating...
How I Doubled My Salary: Data Analyst to Data Scientist in 3 Years (UK)

The beginnings of my data science journey. When I got my first job as an analyst, I had no idea that I’d eventually pursue this thing called data science. That was a while ago. Back in 2016, I graduated with no clue as to what I wanted to do with my life. I had finally gotten my maths degree and I knew I needed to get a job.
From Data-Driven to Data Science-Driven

In 2010, while still in grad school finishing up my degree, I launched a small consulting company selling my data analytics skills. The motto on my website was “Data Driven.” That was it. Original, I know, but I was attempting to capture a trend coming out of the ‘90s.
Non-Technical Intro to Digital Twins

A shiny new technology is taking the establishment by storm. No, not blockchain, machine learning, or Web3. It’s digital twins, a digital solution to analysing, understanding, maintaining, and improving both physical and social infrastructures. Now, I am not the most technologically savvy person — your reading a post in...
A Comprehensive Study Guide for the Google Professional Machine Learning Engineer Certification

How to prepare for one of the top certifications for Machine Learning Engineers. Note: this article follows the exam guide as posted by the Google Certification team as its ground truth. Although originally obtained my certification in early January of 2021, I will continue to update this as the study guide changes and the current version reflects the study guide of meant for exams taken after February 22, 2022. The main difference between the old and the new version is that the new exam includes Vertex AI, while the old exam was based on AI platform — its predecessor. As the differences between both are small and any MLE working on GCP should be familiar with AI platform well enough to pass, I’m only supporting the new version.
ML Ops with Azure Machine Learning

High-level Conceptual Overview of ML DevOps Pipeline implementation framework. Azure Machine Learning Service (AML) offers end-to-end capabilities to manage the ML lifecycle. MLOps (Machine Learning Operations), framework-agnostic interoperability, integrations with ML tools & platforms, security & trust, and extensibility & performance are the key characteristics. Azure Machine Learning SDK in...
