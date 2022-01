Minot, ND – The Minot Minotauros are proud to announce that goaltender Zach Sandy has committed to play NCAA DI hockey for the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Sandy becomes the 75th NCAA DI commit in the history of the program and the third to head to UMD following Jake Rosenbaum and Kyler Kleven.

MINOT, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO