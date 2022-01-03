ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Predicting solar power output using machine learning techniques

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApplying data science solutions to renewable energy challenges. Solar energy is one of the leading renewable energy sources in the world and it continues to grow. However, it depends on sunlight which is an intermittent natural resource. This makes power output predictability critical for the integration of solar photovoltaics into traditional...

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Predicting suspended sediment load in Peninsular Malaysia using support vector machine and deep learning algorithms

High loads of suspended sediments in rivers are known to cause detrimental effects to potable water sources, river water quality, irrigation activities, and dam or reservoir operations. For this reason, the study of suspended sediment load (SSL) prediction is important for monitoring and damage mitigation purposes. The present study tests and develops machine learning (ML) models, based on the support vector machine (SVM), artificial neural network (ANN) and long short-term memory (LSTM) algorithms, to predict SSL based on 11 different river data sets comprising of streamflow (SF) and SSL data obtained from the Malaysian Department of Irrigation and Drainage. The main objective of the present study is to propose a single model that is capable of accurately predicting SSLs for any river data set within Peninsular Malaysia. The ANN3 model, based on the ANN algorithm and input scenario 3 (inputs consisting of current-day SF, previous-day SF, and previous-day SSL), is determined as the best model in the present study as it produced the best predictive performance for 5 out of 11 of the tested data sets and obtained the highest average RM with a score of 2.64 when compared to the other tested models, indicating that it has the highest reliability to produce relatively high-accuracy SSL predictions for different data sets. Therefore, the ANN3 model is proposed as a universal model for the prediction of SSL within Peninsular Malaysia.
ASIA
Nature.com

Forest fire detection system using wireless sensor networks and machine learning

Forest fires have become a major threat around the world, causing many negative impacts on human habitats and forest ecosystems. Climatic changes and the greenhouse effect are some of the consequences of such destruction. Interestingly, a higher percentage of forest fires occur due to human activities. Therefore, to minimize the destruction caused by forest fires, there is a need to detect forest fires at their initial stage. This paper proposes a system and methodology that can be used to detect forest fires at the initial stage using a wireless sensor network. Furthermore, to acquire more accurate fire detection, a machine learning regression model is proposed. Because of the primary power supply provided by rechargeable batteries with a secondary solar power supply, a solution is readily implementable as a standalone system for prolonged periods. Moreover, in-depth attention is given to sensor node design and node placement requirements in harsh forest environments and to minimize the damage and harmful effects caused by wild animals, weather conditions, etc. to the system. Numerous trials conducted in real tropical forest sites found that the proposed system is effective in alerting forest fires with lower latency than the existing systems.
SCIENCE
Eos

The AI Forecaster: Machine Learning Takes on Weather Prediction

Source: Journal of Advances in Modeling Earth Systems (JAMES) According to a 2009 study, U.S. adults look at weather forecasts nearly 300 billion times a year. Reliable forecasts can predict hazardous weather―such as blizzards, hurricanes, and flash floods―as early as 9–10 days before the event. Estimates value these forecasts at $31.5 billion per year.
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

Time Series Forecasting with Supervised Machine Learning

Time series analysis and forecasting using supervised machine learning models. When I first saw a time series forecasting problem I was very confused. Until that moment, I just did some supervised learning predictions on tabular data so I didn’t know how to do the forecastings if I didn’t have the target values. Many of you may have face that problem so in this post I want to introduce a very powerful way of solving time series forecasting problems using supervised machine learning models instead of statistical models such as ARIMA, ARMA, MA, AR…
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Photovoltaics#Solar Irradiance#Deep Learning#Kaggle#Data Processing Available#Yrmodahrmi#Polypwr
towardsdatascience.com

The Machine Learning Product Strategy Journey

Most often, organizations across the globe venture into machine learning use-case designs, defining concrete objectives and project plans to harness the power of ever more intelligent machines. Unfortunately, a single use-case does not make a strategy. This article prompts thinking beyond a single use case and determining if and where...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Free Cloud CPUs for Data Science and Machine Learning

Batteries included. Comes with Jupyter notebook and pre-installed python packages. There are various reasons why we would choose to use cloud CPUs over CPU in our local machine. CPU workload: The first and most obvious advantage is using a cloud CPU can free up CPU workload from your local machine....
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

ML Ops with Azure Machine Learning

High-level Conceptual Overview of ML DevOps Pipeline implementation framework. Azure Machine Learning Service (AML) offers end-to-end capabilities to manage the ML lifecycle. MLOps (Machine Learning Operations), framework-agnostic interoperability, integrations with ML tools & platforms, security & trust, and extensibility & performance are the key characteristics. Azure Machine Learning SDK in...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Feature Engineering for Machine Learning in R

An important process for extracting valuable information from your dataset. This article is in continuation with the story Master the basics of R Programming. In the first post, I introduced the building blocks of R that will help you to orientate with this language. It’s really intuitive to understand and learn. In this post, I am going to focus on feature processing, which represents a relevant part of any Data Science project. Without cleaned data, any effort with the Machine Learning models will be useless. Let’s begin this journey!
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
towardsdatascience.com

Plagiarism Detection in Online Exams using Machine Learning

During the Covid-19 pandemic, many educational institutions have been forced to provide home schooling. This includes alternative examination methods for schools and universities. A traditional exam is written in person under permanent surveillance of educational staff. However, online teaching and examinations can fail to ensure a proper surveillance of students. Different online proctoring methods are already used to make plagiarism or examination fraud more difficult. Typical examples are individual video surveillance via webcam or technical user monitoring via mouse and keyboard tracking.
EDUCATION
towardsdatascience.com

Should you continue improving the accuracy of your machine learning model?

Know when to stop improving your models to maximize product value. Machine Learning (ML) algorithms, without a question, have improved our lives by providing us highly useful products in every possible domain or field. In every case or product, the prediction is not always 100% accurate or doesn’t need to be. It would be extremely challenging or impossible to achieve near 100% prediction accuracy. So what is a good stopping point or when we should stop improving an algorithm?
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

Multicollinearity and Its Importance in Machine Learning

Multicollinearity is a well-known challenge in multiple regression. The term refers to the high correlation between two or more explanatory variables, i.e. predictors. It can be an issue in machine learning, but what really matters is your specific use case. In many cases, multiple regression is used with the purpose of understanding something. For example, an ecologist might want to know what kind of environmental and biological factors lead to changes in the population size of chimpanzees. We think of machine learning algorithms as black boxes that need to predict, but that black box sometimes needs to be understood as well. That's when multicollinearity is an issue.
COMPUTERS
dataversity.net

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Trends in 2022

This article will cover the artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) trends forecasted for the business landscape in 2022, but readers need to keep in mind that businesses are still contending with the pandemic, as well as labor shortages, economic crisis, and many other problematic factors. While some businesses worldwide have certainly come out stronger during these global crises, many have not, but for nearly everyone advanced technologies have revolutionized the way we live and work.
TECHNOLOGY
Northwestern University

Machine Learning Used to Predict Synthesis of Complex Novel Materials

Scientists and institutions dedicate more resources each year to the discovery of novel materials to fuel the world. As natural resources diminish and the demand for higher value and advanced performance products grows, researchers have increasingly looked to nanomaterials. Nanoparticles have already found their way into applications ranging from energy...
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Minimizing laser phase noise with machine learning

Ultra-precise lasers can be used for optical atomic clocks, quantum computers, power cable monitoring, and much more. But all lasers make noise, which researchers from DTU Fotonik want to minimize using machine learning. The perfect laser does not exist. There will always be a bit of phase noise because the...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Aptiv’s machine learning-powered radar sees even what you don’t

Aptiv traveled to CES 2022 to showcase the improvements it has made to its suite of advanced driver assistance systems. It notably leveraged the power of machine learning technology to help its self-driving prototypes detect and classify objects, even those that are out of sight. Think of a self-driving car...
ENGINEERING
towardsdatascience.com

An End-to-End Machine Learning Project — Heart Failure Prediction, Part 1

In this series, I will be walking through an end-to-end machine learning project which will cover everything from data exploration to model deployment via a web application. My goal is to provide general insight into the different components involved in getting a model to production; this series is not intended to be a comprehensive overview of the machine learning pipeline. This article will cover data exploration, model training, model validation and model storage. Throughout the series, the reader will be exposed to various languages and technologies such as Git, Python, SQL, Catboost, Flask, HTML, CSS, JavaScript and Heroku. All code for this series can be found on GitHub.
ENGINEERING
datasciencecentral.com

Machine Learning and Robotic Arms for the Disabled

New research develops a robotic arm to restore mobility for people with disabilities. Advances in machine learning make accurate, universal controllers a possibility. Robotic prosthetics may be just around the corner. Brain computer interface (BCI) systems are a combination of software and hardware that can restore mobility and assist in...
ENGINEERING
towardsdatascience.com

A Comprehensive Guide of Regularization Techniques in Deep Learning

Understanding how Regularization can be useful to improve the performance of your model. When I started my Data Science path, I encountered a lot of difficulties while dealing with my first project. There was a sequence of steps to solve the problem, but I still didn’t have a clear overview and I needed a lot of patience and time to understand well the key concepts. One of the first things I have learned is that I had to divide the dataset into two separate sets, called training set and test set, before applying any model. At first, I couldn’t understand the real reason for this important procedure, but after some experience in different solving problems, I began to comprehend the sense of this step. When we build a model, we should verify this requirement:
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Predicting the Difficulty of Texts Using Machine Learning and Getting a Visual Representation of Words

With the aid of WordCloud along with pre-processing steps, discover hidden insights and patterns in the text data along with predicting the difficulty. We see that text data is ubiquitous in nature. There is a lot of text present in different forms such as posts, books, articles, and blogs. What is more interesting is the fact that there is a subset of Artificial Intelligence called Natural Language Processing (NLP) that would convert text into a form that could be used for machine learning. I know that sounds a lot but getting to know the details and the proper implementation of machine learning algorithms could ensure that one learns the important tools in the process.
COMPUTERS
finextra.com

Machine Learning use cases in finance

Does WALL-E use Machine Learning for voice recognition?. Before becoming a software engineer, our university president spoke before graduating students during my college time. After many years, I still remember the main idea given by prof Tadeusiewicz: “using a rational approach, we understand particular fields in science already well, yet a lot of unexplored and possibly valuable discoveries are at the junction of different fields”. It was concise and worthwhile for a young student to investigate this interpretation deeper. Computer science alone gives an immense opportunity to create and explore different areas, and after adding combinations from various fields, it became even more fascinating. From a business perspective, software engineering digitalises existing businesses and creates new niches. Transforming existing businesses takes a common-sense approach, and new territory requires a solid mental model to define what is worthwhile and not.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy