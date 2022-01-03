TensorFlow for Computer Vision — Transfer Learning Made Easy

Implementing configured U-Net architecture from scratch in python and semantic segmentation of the aerial imagery captured by a drone using different approaches. In machine learning, models are trained with various applications, especially on deep learning and image datasets. With the methods based on convolutional operation, many studies are carried out in many fields, especially hand-arm detection in Augmented Reality, self-driving cars, aerial images with drones, war technologies. The human eye has the ability to easily classify and distinguish what it sees. However, the equivalent of this ability in artificial intelligence technologies, that is, the problem of understanding images, is discussed under the title of computer vision. As the name suggests (computer vision), it is to introduce (classify) images in a way that the computer can understand, and the next step is to make operations on these images possible by using different methods. This article explains one of the segmentation methods that is the U-Net architecture which is developed for biomedical image segmentation and includes a real-world project that segments aerial imagery captured by a drone using U-Net.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO