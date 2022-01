Jazz, rock, Americana and more on the bill at events throughout the Southeast. Music festivals are typically associated with the spring and summer, but in the Southeast popular fests have become commonplace during the winter. Most of these events take place in Florida but other destinations include a cave in Tennessee, a historic site in Savannah and a music cruise from Miami to an island in Belize. Here are seven Southern-based wintertime music events between early January and the spring equinox on March 20 that will appeal to fans of multiple genres. And as always, check websites for COVID-19 protocols and schedules, which are subject to change.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO