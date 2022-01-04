ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Basketball: Class B action at the start of the new year

By Phil Benotti
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Drm8_0dc5glKn00

Class B Basketball teams were hoping to get off to a fast start in 2022, including a ranked team like Flasher, who went on the road to face Central McLean.

Class B Feature Scores:
(B) #7 Flasher (65), Central McLean (45)
(G) Washburn (39), Hazen (27)

Class B Boys Rankings:
1. Four Winds/Minnewauken (15) 3-0
2. Kindred 4-1
3. Hillsboro/Central Valley 3-1
4. North Border 4-0
5. Enderlin 4-2
6. Dunseith 5-0
7. Flasher 7-0
8. Ellendale 3-0
9. Bowman County 4-0
10. Beulah 2-2
Other Receiving Votes : Powers Lake (4-0), Central Cass (6-0), Grafton (4-0), LaMoure-Litchville/Marion (3-0), Harvey/Wells County (4-1)

Class B Girls Rankings:
1. Kindred (14) 9-0
2. Four Winds/Minnewauken (1) 8-0
3. Grafton 6-1
4. Central Cass 6-1
5. Rugby 8-0
6. Linton-HMB 6-1
7. Shiloh Christian 7-2
8. Thompson 6-1
9. Garrison 8-0
10. Edgeley/Kulm/Montpelier 9-0
Other Receiving Votes : Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich (5-2), Bowman County (5-1), Northern Cass (6-2)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Wrestling: Watford City dedicating season to former teammate Coy Hepper

“It’s more about Coy watching over us and making sure that we do what we need to do,” Jon Matson, Head Wrestling Coach, said. Over the summer 14-year-old Coy Hepper tragically passed away. Coy was a rising wrestling star usually wrestling above his weight class. As a well known member of the Watford City wrestling […]
WWE
KX News

Basketball: Legacy hopes to win the big games with a young roster

The Legacy Sabers are possibly the team that has seen the most change from last year to this year. With just two starters and a few bench players returning, Legacy has transformed itself into a more defensive team, giving up the second least points per game in the conference. On the flip side, scoring is […]
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#North Border 4#Lamoure Litchville Marion#Harvey Wells County#Linton Hmb#Shiloh#Edgeley Kulm#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Boys Hockey: All ten teams in action in the WDA

It was a rare night that all ten teams that make up the WDA played at the same time, with some surprising results and overtime thrillers. Tuesday scores: Legacy Sabers (3), Jamestown Blue Jays (6)Bismarck Demons (2), Dickinson Midgets (3) – OTMinot Magicians (6), Century Patriots (3)Mandan Braves (8), Hazen-Beulah North Stars (2)Bottineau-Rugby Braves (4), […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Boys Basketball: Flasher thriving early with mix of talent

Flasher’s boys’ basketball team is currently one of the best in the state. The Bulldogs are ranked 7th in Class B. Flasher is doing it all with just two seniors, but this team is building on an entire season together from last year, and the Bulldogs say a big reason for their success has been […]
FLASHER, ND
louisvilleleopards.org

Leopards Start New Year With Win Over Quakers 71-64 – Boys Basketball

<<< Previous At North Canton Hoover | Boys Basketball Schedule | Next At Howland >>>. The Louisville Leopards Boys Varsity Basketball Team defeated the visiting New Philadelphia Quakers 71-64 Tuesday Night at Louisville High School. With the victory, Louisville improves to 8-2 on the season. Aljancic & Nigro Pour in...
LOUISVILLE, OH
KX News

Wrestling: A big night on the mat across the western North Dakota plains

It’s a busy night on the mat for the WDA, with 10 of the 11 teams in action across Western North Dakota, all in preparation for the big Bismarck Rotary Tournament this weekend. Wrestling Scores:Century Patriots 76, Turtle Mountain Braves 0Mandan Braves 9, Williston Coyotes 60Bismarck Demons 20, Pierre Governors 39Legacy Sabers 18, Pierre Governors […]
WWE
KX News

Basketball: Weather couldn’t stop big matchups on the court

The boys of Bismarck and Century provided one of the best games of the year, combining for 209 points, and leading to an all-time individual performance from Trey Eaglestaff. Tuesday’s boys’ scores:#2 Bismarck Demons (106), #1 Century Patriots (103) – Trey Eaglestaff with 52 points on the nightMandan Braves (46), #5 Minot Magicians (73)RV St. […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Girls Basketball: Mandan’s post-play helping turn things around

Mandan’s girls’ basketball team is sitting right in the middle of the WDA standings after losing three games to start the season. The Braves have since turned things around averaging 72 points in their next two games. Head Coach Shaun Henderson credits some of the success to having a taller team this season, and the […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Basketball: Garrison Lady Troopers remain undefeated

Class B basketball returned after the holiday break. Girls Scores:Garrison (59), Wilton-Wing (11)Velva (43), Four Winds/Minnewaken (61)New Town (55), Powers Lake (45) Boys Scores:Our Redeemer’s (47), Stanley (53)Garrison (47), Wilton-Wing (55)Bottineau (62), MLS (47)New Town (33), Powers Lake (62)Lewis & Clark (63), Tioga (36)Rolla (70), TGU (47)DLB (54), Rugby (41)Kenmare (52), Westhope/Newburg (50)
MLS
KX News

Girls Basketball: Girls Hoopster Classic wraps up 2021 at Minot Auditorium

Class B girls basketball teams finished off the year with a shootout at the Minot Auditorium. Scores: Dunseith Dragons (39), Bishop Ryan Lady Lions (47) Stanley Blue Jays (44), Our Redeemer’s Knights (53) TGU Titans (26), DLB Lakers (30) Shiloh Christian Skyhawks (52), Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich Cardinals (40) Kidder Co. Wolves (43), Velva Aggies (28) Beulah […]
MINOT, ND
Examiner Enterprise

AREA GIRLS HOOPS: Dewey rallies from double-digit deficit; Caney Valley powers to victory

A thrilling comeback by Dewey and another dominating performance by Caney Valley highlighted area high school girls basketball play Thursday on tourney weekend. The tourneys wrap up on Saturday. Following are the first-round summaries. Dewey 52, Oologah 41. This was almost one of those you-had-to-be-there-to-believe-it games. The Dewey Lady Doggers...
HIGH SCHOOL
KX News

KX News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy