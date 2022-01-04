Basketball: Class B action at the start of the new year
Class B Basketball teams were hoping to get off to a fast start in 2022, including a ranked team like Flasher, who went on the road to face Central McLean.
Class B Feature Scores:
(B) #7 Flasher (65), Central McLean (45)
(G) Washburn (39), Hazen (27)
Class B Boys Rankings:
1. Four Winds/Minnewauken (15) 3-0
2. Kindred 4-1
3. Hillsboro/Central Valley 3-1
4. North Border 4-0
5. Enderlin 4-2
6. Dunseith 5-0
7. Flasher 7-0
8. Ellendale 3-0
9. Bowman County 4-0
10. Beulah 2-2
Other Receiving Votes : Powers Lake (4-0), Central Cass (6-0), Grafton (4-0), LaMoure-Litchville/Marion (3-0), Harvey/Wells County (4-1)
Class B Girls Rankings:
1. Kindred (14) 9-0
2. Four Winds/Minnewauken (1) 8-0
3. Grafton 6-1
4. Central Cass 6-1
5. Rugby 8-0
6. Linton-HMB 6-1
7. Shiloh Christian 7-2
8. Thompson 6-1
9. Garrison 8-0
10. Edgeley/Kulm/Montpelier 9-0
Other Receiving Votes : Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich (5-2), Bowman County (5-1), Northern Cass (6-2)
