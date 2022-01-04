Who Is The New CEO Of KFC?

Arguably, Dunkin' is one of the most popular coffee chains in the Northeast. According to MyRecipes, people from this region of the country, particularly New England, get super passionate about their allegiance to the chain. This shouldn't come as a major surprise — the first Dunkin' was first opened in Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1950 (via Dunkin'). Since then the company has evolved to over 11,300 locations across the globe, and some menu items might look different depending on where you are in the world. In China, you can get a dried pork and seaweed doughnut, according to Taste of Home. This differs from what you can buy at a location in Peru, where you can get a doughnut filled with manjar blanco, a custard that tastes like dulce de leche.

QUINCY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO