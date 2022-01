Friday night in the Association will feature two interconference teams going at it. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-76ers prediction and pick. The San Antonio Spurs are coming off a win against the Boston Celtics last time out. They swept Boston on the season and will look to continue to play well on their road trip. The Philadelphia 76ers are on a five-game winning streak and hoping to continue that streak with a win against a good young Spurs team. The 76ers used to be very good at home, but are just 7-8 this season. San Antonio is 8-12 in road games.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO