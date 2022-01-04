ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tesla just opened a new showroom in China's Xinjiang region

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla has opened a new showroom in Xinjiang, a region in western China that is purported to be the site of abuse and brutal repression of the country's Uyghurs, a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority. The region has become a major geopolitical hotspot in recent years, and a key source...

Axios

As China bullies Lithuania, EU steps back but Taiwan steps in

Taiwan's government announced Wednesday that it would create a $200 million fund to invest in Lithuania's economy, boost bilateral trade, and send an expert team to help the tiny Baltic nation stand up its own semiconductor industry. Why it matters: Beijing has launched a bullying campaign against Lithuania in response...
CHINA
Reuters

Japan and U.S. vow more defence cooperation to counter Chinese threat

TOKYO/WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The United States and Japan on Friday voiced strong concern about China's growing might in unambiguous terms and pledged to work together against attempts to destabilise the region. The comments from the two allies, in a joint statement that followed a virtual meeting of their...
WORLD
Business Insider

The real risk posed by China's 'carrier-killer' missiles

China's anti-ship ballistic missiles have caused concern among US military officials. Chinese anti-ship weapons are a threat to US warships, and their use would escalate any conflict. Those weapons are an important part of China's arsenal, but their impact is more incremental than revolutionary. Could China's missiles really sink a...
MILITARY
Reuters

Walmart gets taste of the Lotte treatment in China

HONG KONG, Jan 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Walmart’s (WMT.N) long run in China is in danger of coming to a slow, painful end. A broader diplomatic fracas over Beijing’s controversial policy toward Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region may be translating into a steady stream of minor but draining regulatory scraps for the $400 billion retailer.
ECONOMY
State
Washington State
albuquerqueexpress.com

US, Germany expressed concern over China's attempt to bully Lithuania: Blinken

Washington [US], January 6 (ANI): The United States and Germany expressed concern over China's attempt to bully Lithuania, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, adding that Beijing is pushing European and American companies to stop doing business with Vilnius as the country chose to expand their cooperation with Taiwan.
FOREIGN POLICY
Person
Joe Biden
Polygon

China’s gaming crackdown puts 14,000 companies out of business

The Chinese government’s ongoing freeze regarding video game licenses has shut down 14,000 gaming-affiliated companies in that nation, the South China Morning Post reports, consolidating that market further in larger companies and conglomerates even as it causes them to lay off workers and look overseas for business. The licensing...
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

Japan, Australia sign defence treaty with eyes on China

Japan and Australia on Thursday signed a "landmark" treaty to strengthen defence ties, saying the accord would contribute to regional stability, as China expands its military and economic clout. While Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not mention Beijing directly in a statement released ahead of the signing, the agreement is seen as another step by the regional allies to signal their concern over China's military expansion. Ahead of Thursday's online summit with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, Morrison called the agreement "a statement of two nations' commitment to work together in meeting the shared strategic security challenges we face and to contribute to a secure and stable Indo-Pacific". "This landmark treaty will... for the first time provide a clear framework for enhanced inter-operability and cooperation between our two forces," Morrison said.
POLITICS
The Independent

Stance on Russia, China a test for new German government

Germany has found itself facing a series of challenges in its relations with Russia and China since taking office last month that are testing the new government’s foreign policy mettle.Among them are Moscow’s military buildup near Ukraine and the diplomatic fallout from a court verdict finding that the Russian government was behind the 2019 killing of a Chechen dissident in Berlin China’s pressure on a fellow European Union member has also prompted Germany to take sides against one of its biggest trading partners.The issues came to the fore during a flying visit that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock...
POLITICS
Papa Johns plans to open over 1,350 stores in China

Papa Johns is making a big bet on China. The pizza chain plans to open over 1,350 stores in South China by 2040 in partnership with the Asian private equity firm FountainVest Partners, it said on Friday. The deal will increase Papa Johns current global count by 25%, and marks the largest franchisee development agreement in the pizza company's history.
ECONOMY
Reason.com

China's Quest To Take Taiwan

Chinese officials have started directing citizens to stock up on food amid rising vegetable, egg, and pork prices. Encouraging people to become preppers could just be how the Chinese government expresses concern about cold snaps and potential future COVID-19 lockdowns. But some fear it's a more sinister sign, indicating that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) wants people to prepare for the growing threat of war.
CHINA

