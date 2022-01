It is a one of its kind NFT project which is all set to take over the space shortly on its launch. Japanese artist Hiro Ando is all set to launch his new NFT collection named Samurai Cats on December 12. On launch the project will offer 4747 Samurai Cats on the vast digital space of NFT. Ando, who leads the Japanese neo-pop art space and is also the co-founder of Studio Crazy NOOdles, plans to revolutionize the contemporary art market by relying entirely on NFTs or “non-fungible tokens.” He says that these unique digital property titles guarantee the authenticity of the artworks and allows the artist and buyer to navigate smoothly between the physical and virtual worlds for their choice of art. Ando says that he is extremely excited about this futuristic project and has given his best by offering his innovative collection. Steve Aoki, who is one of the most popular DJs in the electro dance scene, is a partner in Samurai Cats as he believes the project is going to make a huge impact in due course of time.

VISUAL ART ・ 5 DAYS AGO