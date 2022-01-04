Extra Extra: Bro, Do You Even Wordle?

“Look, I don’t want anything bad to happen to somebody who is a colleague and a friend of mine and I feel terrible for him and his family," Cooper told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show. "That being said, journalists have strict ethics and strict rules that we are to abide by, and if you don’t abide by them, there are repercussions. I wish Chris the best and I’m sorry for how all this played out but you know — and I hate this for his family — but this is a business with very big responsibilities and there are repercussions."

