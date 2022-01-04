ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Extra Extra: Bro, Do You Even Wordle?

By Ben Yakas
Gothamist.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here. Are you worried about where this country is headed? You probably should be, writes...

gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vanity Fair

One More Person Agreed to Marry Donald Trump Jr.

He was a daddy’s boy; she was a fundraiser for daddy. Can I make it any more obvious? Donald Trump Jr., eldest of former president Trump’s disappointments, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, ex-Fox News host, are engaged and have been for a year, reportedly. This news is more of a coming-out party for her “almost eight-carat” ring. Those in the know knew, but Guilfoyle and Junior kept the engagement a secret from the public—until she made an Instagram post wishing him a happy birthday, with the rock featured on the appropriate finger at a New Year’s event at Mar-a-Lago. Elsewhere in the Instagram photo reel, it appears they even managed to snag a photo op with papa! It was a happy birthday indeed.
RELATIONSHIPS
Gothamist.com

Extra Extra: Joan Didion, Inimitable American Writer, Has Died At 87

Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here. Influential writer Joan Didion, one of the great voices in American writing in the last century, has died. She was 87. The pandemic has apparently...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
Gothamist.com

Early Addition: The Show Must Go On For Broadway Understudies Amidst COVID Outbreak

Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here. During Mayor Bill de Blasio's eight years in office, New York City's skyline saw the dramatic addition of several supertall luxury skyscrapers, while on the ground, his administration renovated 62 previously underfunded public parks. THE CITY has a great recap of how the cityscape changed overall during de Blasio's tenure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ Recounts 525,600 Minutes Since The Insurrection In ‘Abhor-Rent’

Hamilton got in on the January 6 anniversary act, so why not Rent? CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night set the anniversary to music with a parody version of Rent’s “Season of Love,” examining the 525,600 since the insurrection through the show’s comedic lens. Changing the lyrics of Jonathan Larson’s song to include references to Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Rudolph Giuliani, Donald Trump Jr. and various “treasonous dimwits,” the musical number titled “Abhor-Rent: 525,600 Minutes Since The Insurrection” describes those involved in the day of infamy as a bum, a skunk, a drunk and “like Mussolini but dumb” (watch the video above to see who’s who). Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on CBS and streams online via Paramount+.  
MUSIC
Primetimer

Anderson Cooper on CNN firing Chris Cuomo: "This is a business with very big responsibilities and there are repercussions"

“Look, I don’t want anything bad to happen to somebody who is a colleague and a friend of mine and I feel terrible for him and his family," Cooper told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show. "That being said, journalists have strict ethics and strict rules that we are to abide by, and if you don’t abide by them, there are repercussions. I wish Chris the best and I’m sorry for how all this played out but you know — and I hate this for his family — but this is a business with very big responsibilities and there are repercussions."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Americans#Crypto Com
Daily Beast

Stephen Colbert Unloads on Ivanka Trump for Self-Serving Jan. 6 Testimony

During his first new Late Show monologue of 2022, Stephen Colbert pivoted from joking about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter suspension to a longer chunk about the upcoming anniversary of the Capitol insurrection with the segue, “Speaking of insane people trying to destroy everything.”. “In lieu of flowers,...
U.S. POLITICS
The US Sun

Who are Sidney Poitier’s children?

SIDNEY Poitier, a Bahamian-American actor who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field and was the first Black man to do, so has died. He was 94 years old at the time of his death. Was Sidney Poitier married?. From April 29,...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
New York Post

AOC shows off boyfriend’s feet in dig at Florida trip critics

It’s the agony of the feet. Progressive lightning rod Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who called Republicans “creepy weirdos” for mocking her boyfriend’s sandaled feet during a Miami getaway, doubled down on the trash talk Tuesday by posting a video of him hoofing it through a parking lot.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy