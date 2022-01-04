ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Cars allegedly casing Oakland cannabis businesses sought by police

By Haaziq Madyun
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BSU7v_0dc5euxg00

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Armed robbers are targeting cannabis businesses in the city of Oakland.

Oakland police tweeted a video of suspects allegedly casing a pot dispensary over the weekend.

“These guys are the same type of guys that robbed my marijuana dispensary. The same vehicles.”

Video released by the Oakland Police department shows multiple vehicles that investigators say were casing a cannabis business area near 48th Avenue and East 12th Street over the weekend.

“That video is the same type of car that hit up my business. The same style driving up, backing up. The same vehicles.”

The owner of a neighboring marijuana dispensary saw the video and believes the same group robbed his shop back in December. He describes that incident by phone. He asked not to release his identity.

“It’s a mix of men and women. I can hear them talking and it’s more of an Asian, Vietnamese, Chinese group, speaking in those different languages. They’re heavily armed. They have bulletproof vests. They have the headgear with the walkie-talkie with the mouthpiece. They have AK-47. It’s a mixture of men and women in the cars. Riding 4-to-5 per car. They look for soft spots. They’re mostly targeting marijuana dispensers that don’t have security.”

“The department took a preemptive stance in proactively pushing this video out to our community,” Officer Kim Armstead said.

OPD spokesperson Kim Armstead says the strategy here is to expose these vehicles in this video to the public as a possible deterrent for the same group returning to commit a robbery at a later date.

“We’ve seen as many as 100 vehicles at a time roaming throughout the city and they’re really coming from all parts of the bay area,” Armstead said.

“A lot of these dispensers do carry a lot of cash in these businesses. That’s what these groups are after. Then you have the other group looking for some marijuana. Whatever they can get. Talking to my friends in the same business, I mean, we’re all worried about it.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Oakland police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Oakland police recover at least 24 firearms in 3 days

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department recovered at least two dozen firearms from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2, authorities announced Wednesday. The firearms were seized during high-risk enforcement stops and ShotSpotter Activations. During the entire year of 2021, the department recovered 1,200 firearms, according to police. Oakland, however, recorded its first homicide of […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
Oakland, CA
Cars
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
KRON4 News

11-year-old boy safely located in Fairfield: Police

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The missing 11-year-old boy in Fairfield has been safely located, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Gage was last seen at 8:41 a.m. Thursday in the area of Greenfield Drive and Martin Road. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a green camo backpack. Gage is 5-feet-tall, weighs 110 […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police end standoff with man armed with axe and knife

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Early Wednesday morning, San Jose Police managed to end a standoff with a man armed with an axe and knife at the Meridian Park Plaza. It was reported that the suspect was seen breaking windows of vehicles and businesses near the 4600 block of Meridian Avenue and Branham Lane. According […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Dispensary#Oakland Police#Vehicles#Cannabis Dispensary#Asian#Vietnamese#Chinese#Opd
KRON4 News

Sonoma County Jail inmate found hanging from cell: sheriff

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An inmate at the Sonoma County Jail was found dead while in custody, sheriff officials announced Wednesday. According to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday just before 5 p.m., a correctional deputy was making her rounds and found 43-year-old Benjamin Vega, of Rohnert Park, hanging from his jail cell. […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Daly City man found dead in central Bakersfield fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 38-year-old Daly City man was found dead this week after a structure fire in central Bakersfield. The body of Alan Salvador Apruebo was found Wednesday after a blaze in the 2200 block of Verde Street, according to coroner’s officials. Cause and manner of death have not been determined. Bakersfield Fire […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KRON4 News

DCFS worker stabbed to death during home visit

THAYER, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Diedra Silas, a 36-year-old child protection specialist with the Department of Children and Family Services was stabbed to death while performing a home visit in Thayer on Tuesday afternoon. The Sangamon County Coroner’s office performed an autopsy on Silas Wednesday morning, and said the woman died of “multiple sharp force injuries […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy