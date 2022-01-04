Safety Net of Missouri to help the family of Assistant Fire Protection Chief Bryant Gladney

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Safety of Missouri will help its first family by helping the family of fallen Chief Bryant Gladney.

Gladney died in the line of duty on Dec. 22 while responding to a call on Interstate 70.

Safety of Missouri's mission is to help provide needed support and financial assistance to the spouses and children of first responders who lost their lives performing their duties.

The charity serves Boone, Camden, Callaway, Cole, Miller and Morgan County.

