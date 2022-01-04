ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Big E, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Kevin Owens clash for WWE Title opportunity ' WWE on FOX

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig E, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Kevin Owens collided in a Fatal 4-Way...

Who was Seth Rollins with before marrying Becky Lynch?

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
WWE has huge plans for Bobby Lashley

WWE had to run for cover last night when Roman Reigns tested positive for Covid-19, while everyone expected to see him on Day 1 for what would likely be the final chapter with Brock Lesnar. In fact, the Tribal Chief, shortly before the show and immediately after the official announcement of the WWE of Brock Lesnar inserted in a match to 5 for the WWE Championship, had written in a tweet: "I could not wait to perform tonight at # WWEDay1, to defend my title as Universal Champion.
Kevin Owens’ Wife Announces Positive COVID-19 Test

COVID-19 has hit Kevin Owens’ household. Owens’ wife Karina took to Instagram today and announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She added that their son, Owen, is showing symptoms. “COVID HAS HIT OUR HOUSEHOLD. SO FAR ONLY I’VE TESTED POSITIVE, BUT OWEN’S STARTING SYMPTOMS AS WELL....
Seth Rollins Was Reportedly Set to Win WWE Championship at Day 1

Brock Lesnar emerged as WWE Champion at Day 1, but before his match with Roman Reigns was nixed it was reportedly set to be Seth Rollins winning the title. Dave Meltzer wrote a new piece for Sports Illustrated in which he reports that Big E. was planned to lose the WWE Championship even before Lesnar was inserted into the match, but that it was planned for Rollins to win the championship.
Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch, Edge, Sasha Banks And Others React To William Regal’s WWE Departure

Wrestling legend William Regal has been a top trending topic on social media ever since his WWE release was revealed earlier this evening. As noted, WWE issued a statement earlier today and said due to WWE NXT 2.0 changes, several producers, writers and coaches were being released. WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James was the first name revealed, along with Sarah Cummins, who was working as the Senior Vice President of Consumer Products, as we reported at this link. It was then revealed that Regal, Dave Kapoor, Ryan Katz, Scott Armstrong, George Carroll, and Christopher Guy were released, which we reported on at this link. It was then revealed that Hachiman, Timothy Thatcher, Danny Burch and Cathy Corino were also released, which we noted at this link.
Booker T Compares Bobby Lashley And Big E’s Reigns As WWE Champions

On the latest edition of his Hall Of Fame Podcast, Booker T shared his opinion on the WWE Championship reigns of Bobby Lashley and Big E, who largely dominated 2021 as champions. Booker didn’t think that Big E’s reign can be compared to Lashley’s, but the main thing to take...
Should Seth Rollins have won the WWE Title on Day 1?

In the last PPV staged by WWE, on January 1st from Atlanta, called Day 1, for the first time with a paid event of the company that airs on the first day of the year, we saw Brock Lesnar win. sensationally the WWE Championship, beating all his opponents in the titled contest: Big E (the former champion), Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.
Seth Rollins Gets Name Tweak On WWE Website Roster

Seth Rollins is now officially Seth “Freaking” Rollins according to WWE. WWE has updated their roster page entry for Rollins to include his nickname, which he has been using for quite a while at this point. Rollins had taken to social media to canonize the name last week,...
WWE gives Seth Rollins a brand-new name

Seth Rollins’ current character in WWE is a heel with some loose screws. But nobody probably expected that his insanity would permeate WWE’s official website. Rollins’ name change became official on the WWE website, listing his new name on his superstar page. Seth Rollins new name in...
Booker T Thinks Bobby Lashley Had Better WWE Title Run Than Big E

During the latest Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about both Bobby Lashley and Big E. He compared the WWE Championship runs that both men had recently, admitting that The Hurt Business star had a stronger reign. “No, I don’t think he had a better run than Lashley either,”...
SURPRISE! Stephanie McMahon dated this guy before marrying Triple H!

American businesswoman and retired female professional wrestler Stephanie McMahon Levesque, famously known by Stephanie McMahon is currently working as the Chief Brand Officer in WWE. Though she has not wrestled in recent years, her presence was always prominent as an authority figure in all WWE brands. Stephanie tied the knot...
How many times did Triple H marry?

WWE legend Paul Michael Levesque, famous by his ring name Triple H, is currently working as a creator and executive producer of NXT. His wrestling career in WWE took an interesting turn when he started dating the daughter of the WWE company’s boss. This WWE Hall of Fame superstar finally tied the knot with her in 2003. Now, let us find out how many times he did marry.
End to all rumours about Natalya and TJ’s divorce

Fans are worried that Natalya Neidhart’s marriage to former WWE superstar Tyson Kidd is in peril now that Season 7 of Total Divas has ended because TJ hasn’t been on an episode of her hit E! reality TV series in more than a couple of years. Is it true that Nattie and TJ are no longer together?
Who is Jeff Hardy's family as wife Beth Britt reacts to his WWE release?

Wrestling star Jeff Hardy has been released from his WWE contract, with The New York Post reporting the wrestler was offered an option to attend rehab but declined. His wife Beth Britt revealed the news and provided an update statement via social media. Meet the family of the former WWE...
Seth Rollins Undergoes Name Change (And It’s A Doozy)

It’s in a name. A wrestler’s name is one of the most important parts of their entire presentation. You can only get so far with the wrong name as it is something that needs to catch your attention while also sounding good. Having something that doesn’t sound exactly right can be a big problem and now we might be seeing that again with a top WWE star.
