Ozark's Season 4 trailer is here and fans are excited online. January 21 will see Jason Bateman and Laura Linney back in the first seven episodes of the critically beloved crime drama. The Byrde family is back and they're going to be busy. Bateman's Marty is working with Linney's Wendy to work out an immunity deal between a drug lord and the FBI. (The crime boss, Omar Navarro, is played by Felix Solis.) However, the familial drama has ratcheted up alongside these other tensions. The Byrde children are stepping into their own in the family business. Marty isn't seeing eye to eye with possible successor Ruth Langmore anymore and their relationship is getting worse. For fans of the series, this salvo of episodes carries even more weight than the others, because it will be the last one. 14 episodes split into two halves (in what has become something of a Netflix signature at this point.) Check out the trailer down below.

