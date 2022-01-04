ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Samsung Electronics to unveil its new TV products with 'customized screen'

Las Vegas Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeoul [South Korea], January 4 (ANI/Global Economic): Samsung Electronics will unveil various new TV products at 'CES 2022,' the largest international electronic exhibition to be held in Las Vegas from the 5th to the 7th. Samsung Electronics will provide 'customized screens' for each user, focusing on 'Micro LED,' 'Neo...

www.lasvegasherald.com

