Former Florence City Manager appears in court

Former Florence City Manager, Mike Patterson, was in court on Monday to be advised on the charges he is facing:

Two counts of Stalking-emotional Distress (Class 5 Felony)

Sexual Contact - no consent (Class 1 Misdemeanor)

Providing alcohol to a minor (Class 1 Misdemeanor)

During the hearing, the judge said a special prosecutor should be brought in because of a potential conflict with the District Attorney's Office.

City Council voted to terminate Patterson back on August 31 during a Special Meeting.

The affidavit revealed that the reason for the termination was due to an allegation that Patterson had sent a sexually inappropriate text message to a subordinate employee.

According to the affidavit, investigators interviewed multiple women who either reported similar experiences of inappropriate behavior by Patterson or could corroborate others' accounts. The affidavit also identifies three women as "victims," of unlawful behavior.

A status and motions hearing will be held next month.

