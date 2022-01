BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — They stopped that on Dec. 2 because the numbers were consistently low for weeks … well that’s changed now. The hospital says consistently from Oct. 26 to Dec. 22 it had less than five children in house with COVID-19 except for three days in November. On Dec. 3, there was no one within the hospital with the virus. Twenty days later, there were five again. As of Jan. 4, that number’s bumped up to 14 COVID-19 patients in house. Learn more in the video above.

