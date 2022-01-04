Reagan Elementary re-opens as the Hartford Professional Learning Center

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- The closing of Reagan Elementary after the 2020-21 school year has made way for the Hartford Professional learning center. A campus now dedicated to the education and training of Abilene ISD teachers and faculty.

Former Reagan Elementary principal and current AISD associate superintendent of curriculum Dr. Ketta Garduno says a facility dedicated to faculty training is common at other school districts of Abilene’s size.

“For summer courses we were having to use older buildings. Having to use non district facilities or utilize a variety of rooms across campuses.” Garduno says.

So the halls, gyms and classrooms have been repurposed into a professional learning facility. The technology and furniture in those rooms are repurposed as well, coming from other campuses such as ATEMS.

“The key for our kids being successful in the classroom is to provide quality teachers and this will support those teachers so that they can support our kids” Says Garduno.

But the campus was built to be adaptable. It will also be the site of future UIL competition and various other staff and student activities.

Building 1 on the campus is now home to the AISD homeless outreach program. Which could formerly be found on the basement level of the Administration building.

Program director Darrin Cox says their new location and added space have greatly improved their operations.

“You don’t have to check in with anyone but us it’s a direct contact with the public…Plus the speed of that I can see more kids now because it doesn’t take me as long.” Says Cox.

And the renovation work was taken care of in house according to Garduno.

“So our own painters our own maintenance staff have put in their time. In an effort to keep the cost low and the quality high.” Garduno says.

Some faculty education courses have already begun. The homeless outreach program is also fully functional and can be contacted at 325-677-1444

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.