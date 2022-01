Advocates for the Chesapeake Bay are remembering former Maryland State Senator Bernie Fowler, a lifelong champion for the Patuxent River who boldly fought for clean water. Clyde Bernard “Bernie” Fowler died Monday, Dec. 12 at age 97. He was best known for his annual wade-in at Jefferson Patterson Park, during which Fowler wore white sneakers and walked into the water until he could no longer see his shoes. His measurement became known as the “sneaker index”. When Fowler began measuring in 1969, he could still see his shoes in 52 inches of water. He has not reached that measurement since. 2019 saw a high of 47 inches, but as Bay Bulletin reported, 2021 brought a disappointing 34-inch sneaker index.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO