Could Derrick Henry return as soon as this week?

Derrick Henry opted to undergo potentially season-ending foot surgery after breaking the fifth metatarsal bone in his foot in the first half of Tennessee's win in Indianapolis. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Titans’ head coach Mike Vrabel informed reporters that running back Derrick Henry‘s three-week return window could start this Wednesday after he did some work on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (Twitter). The reigning holder of the rushing title has missed the last eight games of the season with a foot injury.

Henry opted to undergo potentially season-ending foot surgery after breaking the fifth metatarsal bone in his foot in the first half of Tennessee’s win in Indianapolis. His timeline for a return sat at around six to 10 weeks, which is turning out to be fairly accurate, meaning he could return for a Titans playoff run.

At the time of his injury, Henry led the league in rushing yards, with 937, and rushing touchdowns, with 10. Through eight games, those numbers are astounding. In fact, had he not been injured, and continued to hold that same pace of production, Henry would still lead the league in rushing yards and touchdowns and would be pushing close to his 2020 career-best of 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns. Henry was just short of being on pace to be the first player in NFL history with two 2,000-yard rushing seasons in a career, let alone consecutively. D’Onta Foreman has done an admirable job showing up in Tennessee to fill in, but the return of Henry would immediately boost the Titans’ odds of win their first Super Bowl.

The Titans currently are the AFC's top seed and can clinch the conference’s only first-round bye with a win over the Texans in Houston. That would give Henry an extra week of healthy practice as he works his way back to the game. The timing could line up perfectly for Henry and the Titans, who have won consecutive division titles and are starting to become a mainstay in the NFL playoff picture with four appearances in the last five years.