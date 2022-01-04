ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Could Derrick Henry return as soon as this week?

By Ely Allen
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F0dgC_0dc5cCmK00
Derrick Henry opted to undergo potentially season-ending foot surgery after breaking the fifth metatarsal bone in his foot in the first half of Tennessee's win in Indianapolis. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Titans’ head coach Mike Vrabel informed reporters that running back Derrick Henry‘s three-week return window could start this Wednesday after he did some work on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (Twitter). The reigning holder of the rushing title has missed the last eight games of the season with a foot injury.

Henry opted to undergo potentially season-ending foot surgery after breaking the fifth metatarsal bone in his foot in the first half of Tennessee’s win in Indianapolis. His timeline for a return sat at around six to 10 weeks, which is turning out to be fairly accurate, meaning he could return for a Titans playoff run.

At the time of his injury, Henry led the league in rushing yards, with 937, and rushing touchdowns, with 10. Through eight games, those numbers are astounding. In fact, had he not been injured, and continued to hold that same pace of production, Henry would still lead the league in rushing yards and touchdowns and would be pushing close to his 2020 career-best of 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns. Henry was just short of being on pace to be the first player in NFL history with two 2,000-yard rushing seasons in a career, let alone consecutively. D’Onta Foreman has done an admirable job showing up in Tennessee to fill in, but the return of Henry would immediately boost the Titans’ odds of win their first Super Bowl.

The Titans currently are the AFC's top seed and can clinch the conference’s only first-round bye with a win over the Texans in Houston. That would give Henry an extra week of healthy practice as he works his way back to the game. The timing could line up perfectly for Henry and the Titans, who have won consecutive division titles and are starting to become a mainstay in the NFL playoff picture with four appearances in the last five years.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Titans RB Derrick Henry expected to practice Wednesday

Derrick Henry is expected to practice with the Titans on Wednesday (Twitter link via Dianna Russini of ESPN.com). This marks yet another step forward for the star running back who is expected to be a full go for the playoffs. There’s even a chance that Henry could play against the...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

The Bucs stop here: Tampa Bay releases Antonio Brown

The Buccaneers have put up with a lot of AB drama over the last two years, but this was clearly the final straw. With Chris Godwin sidelined, the multiple-time Pro Bowl wide receiver would have been in line for plenty of playoff targets. Instead, despite the pleas of Mike Evans and O.J. Howard, he bailed on his team.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Giants cut 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Wilson

The Giants released offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson from the practice squad, per a club announcement. The former Titans first-round pick is now free to sign with any of the league’s other 31 teams. Wilson auditioned for the Giants in September and showed enough to earn a spot on the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
blackchronicle.com

NFL Week 18 injuries: Derrick Henry, Darren Waller, Jimmy Garoppolo, Justin Fields return to practice

It may be hard to believe, but Week 18 of the 2021 NFL regular season is upon us. The end of the NFL’s longest-ever regular season promises to be a memorable one. Along with the top seed in the AFC, there are three playoff spots that seven teams will fight to earn this weekend. There are also several NFL records that could fall, including Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record and Calvin Johnson’s record for receiving yards in a season.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Derrick Henry cleared to return? Tennessee Titans make roster move for star RB

Derrick Henry appears to be on his way back to the Tennessee Titans. The Titans on Wednesday moved the former Alabama star to the team’s “Designated for Return from Injured Reserve” list, which clears his return to practice. That means there’s a 21-day window for Henry to practice with the team, and he will not count against the team’s 53-man roster until being activated from Injured Reserve, the Titans reported.
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Latest On Titans’ Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry is expected to practice with the Titans on Wednesday (Twitter link via Dianna Russini of ESPN.com). This marks yet another step forward for the star running back who is expected to be a full go for the playoffs. [RELATED: Titans Cut Golden Tate]. There’s even a chance that...
NFL
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
D'onta Foreman
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Texans#American Football#Nfl Network#Afc
FanSided

Tom Brady goes into further detail about Antonio Brown incident

There may be more than meets the eye with the Antonio Brown drama that occurred on Sunday, which led to his eventual exit from the field. Brown left the field in a hurry on Sunday against the New York Jets, but he did make a scene first. AB took off his jersey and pads, pumping up the MetLife Stadium crowd on his way out. Stadium security reportedly thought he was a fan who ran onto the field.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama assistant coach linked to potential Michigan opening

One of the biggest college football news stories of Monday was a report that Jim Harbaugh is tempted to leave Michigan for a return to the NFL. If Harbaugh indeed leaves his alma mater, an Alabama assistant is already being linked to UM. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg tweeted Monday, “If Harbaugh...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team Should Hire Jim Harbaugh

It’s been reported this week that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will consider a move back to the NFL this offseason. Moments ago, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on Harbaugh’s coaching future. While there’s no guarantee Harbaugh will leave Ann Arbor this offseason, Cowherd believes...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dalvin Cook gets brutally honest on Mike Zimmer, Vikings’ murky future

Rumors have recently swirled around Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s future and the future of the organization as a whole. With the Vikings eliminated from the playoffs, it’s the second straight year that Minnesota will be watching the postseason from home. With rumors swirling, Minnesota star halfback Dalvin Cook had a brutally honest take on Zimmer and the future of the Vikings.
NFL
CBS Denver

Police Found Demaryius Thomas Dead In The Shower, Report Says

(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died. (credit: Getty Images) Two Roswell Police officers arrived to Thomas’ home just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night after a 911 call to dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest. The officers had to physically push their way past a gate at the driveway of the home. RELATED: Players, Fans Mourn Passing Of Broncos Great Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas A person who called...
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy