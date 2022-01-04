Monday’s Scores

Syracuse (7-7, 1-2) vs. Wake Forest (12-3, 2-2) Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Buddy Boeheim and Syracuse will battle Alondes Williams and Wake Forest. B. Boeheim has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.6 over his last five games. Williams is averaging 24 points and 5.6 assists over the last five games.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO