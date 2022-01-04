Monday’s Scores

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOP

Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

No. 22 Xavier at Butler, 8:30 p.m. No. 1 Baylor at TCU, 5 p.m. No. 2 Duke vs. Miami, 8 p.m. No. 4 Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine, 9 p.m. No. 5 UCLA at California, 8 p.m. No. 6 Kansas at No. 25 Texas Tech, 4 p.m. No. 7 Southern Cal at...
WTOP

Blazers’ Lillard out next 3 games with abdominal injury

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland guard Damian Lillard will miss the next three games because of lower abdominal tendinopathy. The Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that Lillard will undergo further evaluation and consultation concerning the injury, which has bothered him since the Tokyo Olympics. Lillard was expected to miss Wednesday...
WTOP

Loyola-Chicago looks for home win vs Bradley

Bradley (7-8, 1-2) vs. Loyola of Chicago (10-2, 1-0) Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago looks for its fifth straight win over Bradley at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The last victory for the Braves at Loyola of Chicago was a 54-53 win on Jan. 13, 2016.
WTOP

Middle Tenn. looks to end streak vs N. Texas

Middle Tennessee (9-5, 0-1) vs. North Texas (8-4, 1-1) The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: North Texas looks to extend Middle Tennessee’s conference losing streak to nine games. Middle Tennessee’s last CUSA win came against the Charlotte 49ers 73-60 on Feb. 6, 2021. North Texas lost 69-63 loss at home against UAB in its most recent game.
WTOP

Utah looks to extend streak vs Washington St.

Washington State (8-6, 1-2) vs. Utah (8-7, 1-4) Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Utah looks for its 14th straight win in the head-to-head series over Washington State. In its last 13 wins against the Cougars, Utah has won by an average of 18 points. Washington State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 12, 2014, a 49-46 victory.
WTOP

N. Dakota, Denver meet in conference play

North Dakota (4-11, 0-2) vs. Denver (5-11, 1-2) BOTTOM LINE: Summit League foes meet as North Dakota battles Denver. North Dakota fell short in a 98-82 game at Nebraska Omaha on Thursday. Denver lost 83-66 to Oral Roberts on Dec. 30. BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Denver’s KJ Hunt has averaged...
WTOP

Louisville looks to extend streak vs Fla St.

Louisville (10-4, 4-0) vs. Florida State (7-5, 1-2) Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Louisville looks for its fifth straight conference win against Florida State. Louisville’s last ACC loss came against the Duke Blue Devils 70-56 on March 10, 2021. Florida State lost 76-54 on the road against Wake Forest on Tuesday.
WTOP

Boeheim, Syracuse visit Wake Forest

Syracuse (7-7, 1-2) vs. Wake Forest (12-3, 2-2) Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Buddy Boeheim and Syracuse will battle Alondes Williams and Wake Forest. B. Boeheim has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.6 over his last five games. Williams is averaging 24 points and 5.6 assists over the last five games.
