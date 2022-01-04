ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Freezing in the morning for many

By Margaret Orr
WDSU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHard Freeze and Freeze Warnings posted. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s on the North portion of the Northshore. This is where a hard freeze warning is posted. It's a good idea...

www.wdsu.com

KHQ Right Now

Freezing rain hits the Valley

Spokane and the Valley are both seeing the forecasted freezing rain. Guy Tannenbaum tells us how the roads are faring under the icy onslaught. Periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tonight. Periods of...
VALLEY, WA
#The River Parishes
ksgf.com

Freezing Drizzle Possible Saturday Morning

The National Weather Service says we could get some light freezing drizzle Saturday morning. It should start in the Joplin area around 5 a.m. and move into Springfield sometime between 6 and 10 a.m. It will be out of the Rolla area by noon. Rain is in the forecast for...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Freezing Drizzle Possible Saturday Morning

The National Weather Service says we could get some light freezing drizzle Saturday morning. It should start in the Joplin area around 5 a.m. and move into Springfield sometime between 6 and 10 a.m. It will be out of the Rolla area by noon. Rain is in the forecast for...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
northwestgeorgianews.com

'Extremely cold' temperatures expected overnight in Cherokee, church opens doors for shelter

North Georgia is expected to get some of the lowest temperatures of the season overnight Thursday into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. "Extremely cold conditions are expected overnight and into Friday morning. For Cherokee County, morning lows will be in the low/mid 20s with wind chill values in the low/mid teens," Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency said Thursday evening. "Remember to protect people, pets, pipes, and plants that may be exposed to these conditions. If you have to be outside, bundle up and cover exposed skin."
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Wbaltv.com

❄ Snowfall arrives; temps to drop, wind to pick up

Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer explains how temperatures were around the mid-30s around Baltimore late Thursday night, but where snow was falling in Western Maryland, temperatures dropped a couple degrees below freezing. After the snowstorm passes through Maryland, the temperatures will drop and the wind will pick up.
BALTIMORE, MD
WDSU

Colder tonight and tomorrow

The cold front came through this afternoon, and now temperatures are dropping. It will be breezy too, that means grab a jacket going to the parades tonight. Colder in the morning. Lows drop into the low to mid 30s on the Northshore. A light freeze is possible for some on the Northshore. Lows on the South Shore will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Sunny skies forecast Friday. Highs mid 50s.. High pressure moves East over the weekend allowing an onshore flow. Warmer this weekend. Highs Saturday will be near 70 to the low 70s. Some rain. Rain chances increase Sunday into early Monday. Highs Sunday in the upper 70s. Cold front moves through early Monday with falling temperatures during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Weekend Cold Front To Bring Gusty Ocean Breeze

Miami (CBSMiami) — Not all cold fronts are alike and this weekend will be proof of that. It may look like your typical cold front Friday morning with showers and storms developing ahead of a north breeze, but that breeze will quickly turn to the northeast once the front passes through South Florida. Friday morning the cold front starts to bring cooler air south, but the wind will quickly turn to the northeast. (CBSMiami) Like centers of low pressure, high pressure can also be located on weather maps. If the center of high pressure settles along the Gulf Coast following a cold front,...
MIAMI, FL
WDSU

Wind chills in the 20s and 30s in the morning

Cold in the morning. Lows drop into the low to mid 30s on the Northshore. Prepare for a light freeze. Lows on the South Shore drop into the upper 30s to low 40s. Partly Cloudy skies Friday with highs in the mid to even upper 50s. Some clouds increase along the coast. Not as cold Saturday morning. Lows will drop into the low 40s to near 50. Highs Saturday will be near 70. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 70s. 40% rain Saturday, but rain chances go up Sunday. Another cold front moves through early Monday with colder weather moving into the area. Another light freeze will be possible on the Northshore Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
KTRE

Friday’s Weather: Freezing temps this morning, but plenty of sunshine today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We are starting our day off on a frozen note in the upper 20s to lower 30s across most of the area, so be sure to bundle up before you head out! Sunshine and east-southeasterly winds will help our temperatures climb into the lower to middle 50s this afternoon which will make for a cool and beautiful day! Clouds increase this evening and scattered showers become possible Saturday morning. Rain chances increase throughout the day on Saturday so keep the umbrella close if you are planning anything outdoors over the weekend. Despite the clouds and scattered rain, expect temperatures to trend even warmer in the mild middle 60s across most of the area thanks to some breezy southeasterly winds. More showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday until our next cold front pushes through East Texas throughout the day. Widespread severe storms are not likely during this timeframe, but a few stronger storms will be possible so we ask that you remain weather alert. Skies stay dry on Monday as afternoon highs drop back into the lower 50s. We’ll flirt with the freezing mark one more time on Tuesday before sunny skies help temps crawl back up into the middle to upper 50s by the afternoon. Spotty rain chances return for Wednesday and Thursday, and with out dry East Texas is right now, I think we should all be thankful for every chance of showers we can get.
EAST TEXAS, PA
CBS DFW

Spotty Saturday Showers Ahead After A Frigid Friday Morning

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a frigid morning with temperatures in the 10s and 20s. Fort Worth even felt like the single digits for a little while. We’ll have sunny skies today with a breezy afternoon. Highs are a bit warmer than yesterday; in the low 50s, but the winds will make it feel brisk. Expect spotty showers throughout Saturday, January 8 with afternoon thunderstorms possible east of I-35. Some hail is possible with any stronger storms. Breezy southerly winds will help to boost temperatures into the mid-60s with cloudy skies. Sunday morning, January 9, we start off near 60 ahead of a cold front that will steadily drop our temperatures into the low 50s by the afternoon. This front is not near as strong as our recent arctic fronts, but strong northerly winds and cloudy skies will make for a blustery day. We start off next week near normal; partly cloudy skies with mornings near 32 and afternoon highs in the mid/upper 50s. Click here for the latest Weather Forecast. Download the CBS 11 Weather App .
FORT WORTH, TX
WDSU

Cold Today But Warmer and Stormy This Weekend

I hope you've braved the first week for 2022 well! After some 70s yesterday we're right back squarely into winter with highs that will only top out in the lower to mid 70s this afternoon even with a ton of sun. However, this round of cold will be brief as we'll warm right back up over the weekend with highs to the low 70s on Saturday and into the mid to upper 70s on Sunday. The clouds will limit the sun, but more clouds should signal to you that rain chances will be possible too. I think we'll find a wave of scattered storms Saturday afternoon. Then comes a chance of more showers and possible storms Sunday day, but it's Sunday evening and Sunday night where a strong cold front drives through the region where it's most likely all of us will find a rain drop or rumble of thunder. That same cold front will drop in another round of cold winter air to get into next week, and it stays chilly through most of the week too. Our next chance of rain won't make an appearance until we get closer to the weekend following this. Have a good day, and a great weekend!
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Snow Gives Way To Cold & Windy Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow blanketed much of Maryland overnight, so chances are you woke up to find several inches of snow outside. The snow started late Thursday and continued into Friday morning, leaving behind 2 to 4 inches of snow across much of the state. Some pockets in northern and western Maryland saw even more, with the highest totals in Thurmont (8 inches) and Boonsboro (6.6 inches). But even though the snow and the majority of clouds have cleared out of the region, near-freezing temperatures and wind chill are keeping the accumulated snow from melting away as the sun comes out. The snow...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

There’s Potential For Freezing Rain On Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday morning’s snow may be done, but we can’t let our guard down this weekend. A cold front will track through Maryland starting late on Saturday night and continuing into Sunday. Rain is likely on Sunday, but low-level cold air also means there’s a chance we’ll get some freezing rain. Frozen precipitation is most likely for those who live along the I-95 corridor and all points west Sunday morning and afternoon. This has the potential to create very dangerous conditions on the roads. The timing also isn’t ideal for Sunday’s Ravens game, which is scheduled to kickoff at 1 p.m. Unfortunately we can't let our guard down as we head into the weekend. After a clear and cold Saturday, there's the potential for freezing rain on Sunday. That could create a very dangerous situation on the roads, especially as people make their way to the #Ravens game. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/O7OWCC0jPg — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 7, 2022 Please stay with WJZ for updates and be prepared to change your travel plans.
MARYLAND STATE

