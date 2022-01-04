ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Notre Dame OL Signee Ashton Craig Opens Up on the Fighting Irish

By Tom Loy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO — Lawrenceburg (Ind.) high school four-star offensive lineman Ashton Craig signed with Notre Dame in December. The...

247sports.com

On3.com

Former Alabama receiver announces transfer destination

When you recruit at the wide receiver position the way the Alabama Crimson Tide does, a transfer is bound to happen. The first domino has fallen, with a redshirt sophomore moving out of Tuscaloosa. On Wednesday, Xavier Williams announced he would be heading West and transferring to Utah State. He...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Caleb Williams rumors: Lane Kiffin sends message to Oklahoma transfer

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin’s Twitter activity shows that he is interested in recent transfer portal entrant Caleb Williams. Oklahoma has already lost Spencer Rattler to the transfer portal, and they may be on the verge of losing another. Caleb Williams, who took over for Rattler as the Sooners’ starting quarterback, announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal, but did not rule out a return to Oklahoma. There are going to be a ton of programs interested in the true freshman and five-star recruit.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Whiskey Riff

The Internet Is Dumbfounded After LSU Coach Brian Kelly Says He’s From Boston And They Don’t Have Strong Accents

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly has been quite the quote machine ever since he bailed on Notre Dame and hopped a plane down to the bayou. Between his awkward 7am message to the Notre Dame players, the bizarre (fake) Southern accent that appeared when he landed in Baton Rouge, and his weird dancing to Garth Brooks when they secured top QB recruit Walker Howard, the internet has been roasting Coach Kelly left and right.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Jim Harbaugh News

Trusted college football writer Bruce Feldman dropped a major bomb on Tuesday, reporting that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may want an NFL reunion. According to Feldman, “Sources from both from the NFL side, and at Michigan, tell The Athletic that Jim Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL.”
NFL
The Spun

Report: Jim Harbaugh Would Be Interested In 1 NFL Job – If It Was Open

Last year, Michigan Wolverines fans thought it was time to move on from head coach Jim Harbaugh. Just a year later, Harbaugh took the team to College Football Playoff berth and now his stock is as high as it’s ever been. According to a new report from the Athletic, Harbaugh might be “tempted” to leave Michigan for the NFL.
NFL
247Sports

LSU football: Interim coach Brad Davis opens up on Brian Kelly, Tigers' future

LSU interim head football coach Brad Davis walked off the field with his held high following Tuesday night's 42-20 Texas Bowl loss to Kansas State, doing so with the knowledge his players gave everything they had against the Wildcats. As a new era now begins for the Tigers with Brian Kelly as head coach, Davis believes the program is in great hands as it looks to getting back to being a national championship contender.
COLLEGE SPORTS
letsbeardown.com

Justin Fields Takes Another Shot At Matt Nagy?

An interesting end to the season for the Chicago Bears as we see two parties likely headed in total opposite directions. Bears' head coach Matt Nagy is done in Chicago and it's not likely he finds another head coaching job while quarterback Justin Fields is just getting his time in Chicago started and it looks like it's going to be quite the awesome career.
NFL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame legend passes away

One of the best players Notre Dame has seen has passed away at 67 years old. Ross Browner, a two-time All-American selection, 1973 and 1977 national champion, and College Football Hall of Fame selection, died Tuesday. Browner was the recipient of several awards while at Notre Dame including the Outland...
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Eric Dickerson: I got $500 to $1,000 a month at SMU

In a wide-ranging interview with the New York Times, Hall of Fame running back Erick Dickerson shed some light on his recruiting, which was one of the big stories in 1979 when he was a prized prospect from Sealy and at the center of a battle between Texas A&M and SMU.
SEALY, TX
Scarlet Nation

Notre Dame OL transfer Quinn Carroll coming home to play for the Gophers

After three seasons at Notre Dame, former Edina (Minn.) offensive tackle Quinn Carroll will start the next chapter of his collegiate career back home at Minnesota. The 6-foot-6, 318-pound talent announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday night. GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!. Carroll didn't play...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Michigan Quarterback Entered The Transfer Portal Thursday

Michigan beat Ohio State, won the Big Ten and earned a trip to the College Football Playoff. That hasn’t stopped a number of Wolverines – including a quarterback – from entering the transfer portal since falling to Georgia in the semi-final. Michigan quarterback Daniel Villari has entered...
NFL
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Tennessee Titans are making a few changes to their roster before their Week 18 matchup with the Houston Texans. The Titans have decided to part ways with three players from their practice squad. The most notable player from the bunch is wide receiver Golden Tate. Defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons were also released from the practice squad.
NFL
iheart.com

Washington Football Team's New Name May Have Been Accidentally Revealed

The Washington Football Team is set to finally reveal its new name and logo next month, but a website may have already spoiled the surprise. CBS Sports reports WashingtonAdmirals.com redirected to the team's official website, WashingtonFootball.com at the time of publication on Tuesday (January 4), nearly a full month ahead of the scheduled naming announcement on February 2.
NFL
