ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Defense keys Steelers win in Roethlisberger finale

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HKjuK_0dc5bScV00

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – It’s memorable because it was Ben Roethlisberger’s last game. The quality of play, not one for the archive, but a Steelers win, 26-14 over the Browns.

Steelers would get a rare first half touchdown after three punts.  Roethlisberger hits Diontae Johnson from five yards out for a 7-0 lead.  It was a 10-play drive to go 66 yards as Roethlisberger threw his 236 th touchdown at Heinz Field, fourth most by any quarterback at one venue.

A third interception of the season by little-used Athkello Witherspoon turned into a 10-play, 39-yard field goal drive as it’s 10-0 at the half.

The defense held the Browns to 50 yards rushing and Baker Mayfield 4 of 15 for 58 yards in the first half.  Meanwhile, the Steelers got another field goal from Chris Boswell to increase the lead to 13-0.

Steelers D would get sacks on the first two Browns drives before Mayfield hit Donovan Peoples-Jones for the first Browns big play, 39 yards to the red zone.  Mayfield would hit tight end David Njoku for a three-yard TD on third down to cut the lead to 13-7.

Boswell would add a 50-yard field goal and a 48-yard field goal on short drives to extend the lead to 19-7.  Boswell is 33-37 this year with nine field goals in his last three games.

Mayfield hit Harrison Bryant for a one-yard touchdown on a 17-play drive aided by a pair of penalties to cut the lead to 19-14.  Najee Harris would close the game on a touchdown, finishing with 188 yards and going over 1,000 on the season.

Steelers finished with nine sacks on the game, four by Watt who is one shy of the NFL record.

At 8-7-1, the Steelers are still alive for the playoffs, needing a win in Baltimore on Sunday and a Colts loss in Jacksonville to be the last wild card team.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger, Family Release Tuesday Night Message

An emotional Ben Roethlisberger looked on at Heinz Field on Monday night following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ win over the Cleveland Browns. Prior to kickoff, it was reported that it would most likely be the final home game of his NFL career. Roethlisberger certainly enjoyed Monday night’s win over his...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Baker Mayfield News

Baker Mayfield’s offseason plans are set. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Cleveland Browns quarterback will be having surgery on his injured shoulder in a couple of weeks. “Baker Mayfield will have surgery to repair the torn labrum on his left side on January...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd on Browns Dumping Baker Mayfield: 'He's Bad, Not Talented'

Colin Cowherd: “Since Baker Mayfield was drafted he has the most interceptions in the NFL, the most passes batted down in the NFL, a career passer rating at 87, he’s short, he’s marginally athletic, he used to be accurate but he no longer is, and yet people in Ohio who are otherwise bright defend him at every corner. Folks, he’s not very good. He was never as good as you thought and he’s bad now, some of it injuries. He had 10 straight incompletions last night, that’s the most in the league this year. He’s called out the medical staff, he calls out coaches… I’ll say it again, it’s time for a divorce. I think there is real doubt in that locker room, that GM, and that coach about his talent. Baker at this point is holding back a sensational roster. You’re a moron if you don’t think this is a top 5 or 6 roster. It’s got the best guard-center-guard combination in the league, it’s got maybe the best running back in the league, excellent tight ends, the best pass rusher, a top safety, Denzel Ward is an elite corner, and your coach won Coach of the Year. It’s time to have standards, Cleveland. The Rams moved off Jared Goff when he had been to a Super Bowl, and you’re still defending Baker?? Fourth coach, 28-29, getting worse, injuries don’t help, a firehouse of toxicity, calling out the staff and the coaches, and when OBJ’s dad called him out there was no pushback from players. He’s lost the GM, he’s lost the coach, he’s lost some in the locker room. When he’s healthy I think he can play. He’s not who I would build around, but he’s better than what we’ve seen in the last five weeks. He’s hurt and it’s really hard to play this position when you’re hurt. Should be noted that Aaron Rodgers is hurt and he’s going to win MVP. Patrick Mahomes has been bouncing around and limping around all year and he’s fine. Tom Brady won a Super Bowl last year and we found out he had a meniscus issue. So the injury is part of it, and the average, small, cocky, marginally athletic, poor judgment is part of it too. Baker is a tough guy, he’s not a talented guy. He’s a tough guy and for that he deserves credit. But we never questioned ‘tough’, what we questioned was talent and judgment, and in both instances, they’re not very good, and it’s time for a divorce.” (Full Segment Above)
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Telling Comment About Steelers QB Mason Rudolph

With Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement from the NFL imminent, the Pittsburgh Steelers will begin their search for the team’s next franchise quarterback. And it’s quite possible that Big Ben’s successor could already be on the roster. In 2018, the Steelers organization selected backup QB Mason Rudolph with...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Browns#Colts#American Football
The Spun

Tony Kornheiser Has 4 Teams In Mind For Baker Mayfield

Tony Kornheiser of ESPN’s PTI believes Baker Mayfield needs a fresh start. It’s been a highly disappointing season for Mayfield. There’s no way around it. He’s posted career lows in passing yards (3,010) and touchdowns (17), couldn’t stay healthy and failed to lead the Browns to the playoffs.
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Shares True Feelings On Antonio Brown

A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Case Keenum Has Honest Admission About Baker Mayfield’s Health This Year

Baker Mayfield will not play in the Cleveland Browns’ season finale due to his ailing shoulder, but the quarterback’s health has been an issue all season. Mayfield tore the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder in Week 2 and then suffered a fracture in it the following month. He battled through the pain and damage to start 14 games but did not look like himself most of the time.
NFL
FanSided

Fed up Baker Mayfield reacts to Mary Kay Cabot Browns’ report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was fed up with a report from Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, and took to Twitter to call out the long time reporter’s Wednesday night tweet detailing a rift between he and Kevin Stefanski as “Clickbait.”. In the article (subscription required), Cabot used...
NFL
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy