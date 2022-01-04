Defense keys Steelers win in Roethlisberger finale

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – It’s memorable because it was Ben Roethlisberger’s last game. The quality of play, not one for the archive, but a Steelers win, 26-14 over the Browns.

Steelers would get a rare first half touchdown after three punts. Roethlisberger hits Diontae Johnson from five yards out for a 7-0 lead. It was a 10-play drive to go 66 yards as Roethlisberger threw his 236 th touchdown at Heinz Field, fourth most by any quarterback at one venue.

A third interception of the season by little-used Athkello Witherspoon turned into a 10-play, 39-yard field goal drive as it’s 10-0 at the half.

The defense held the Browns to 50 yards rushing and Baker Mayfield 4 of 15 for 58 yards in the first half. Meanwhile, the Steelers got another field goal from Chris Boswell to increase the lead to 13-0.

Steelers D would get sacks on the first two Browns drives before Mayfield hit Donovan Peoples-Jones for the first Browns big play, 39 yards to the red zone. Mayfield would hit tight end David Njoku for a three-yard TD on third down to cut the lead to 13-7.

Boswell would add a 50-yard field goal and a 48-yard field goal on short drives to extend the lead to 19-7. Boswell is 33-37 this year with nine field goals in his last three games.

Mayfield hit Harrison Bryant for a one-yard touchdown on a 17-play drive aided by a pair of penalties to cut the lead to 19-14. Najee Harris would close the game on a touchdown, finishing with 188 yards and going over 1,000 on the season.

Steelers finished with nine sacks on the game, four by Watt who is one shy of the NFL record.

At 8-7-1, the Steelers are still alive for the playoffs, needing a win in Baltimore on Sunday and a Colts loss in Jacksonville to be the last wild card team.