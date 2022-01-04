ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Guilford County could see face mask mandate return as soon as Tuesday

By Tyler Hardin
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WaBX9_0dc5bNS600

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Leaders in Guilford County gathered to do their part to help control the spread of the coronavirus as hospitalizations have soared. It could mean mandatory masking as soon as Tuesday.

Guilford County commissioners met with local mayors and health experts for four hours to discuss bringing back the mask mandate on Monday.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

Chairman Skip Alston called the mayors and asked them to sign on immediately as the daily case percent positive is at 32.3% in the county .

“We have to learn how to deal with it and also how to live with it,” Alston said.

Alston told FOX8 one way of dealing with it includes the return of a mask mandate.

On Tuesday, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners announced plans for a 3 p.m. news conference to offer an update on the recent meeting.

He said with a percent positive six times higher than where health experts want us to be the county is in state of emergency. Hospitals are strained and preparing for an omicron variant peak early next week.

“They are the ones who are caring for the sick, they are the ones who are having to put their patients in the morgue after they die,” Alston said. “They are the ones who have to tend to the patients in the hallways, not in a hospital room.”

Alston said 70 people have died of COVID-19 since the mask mandate was lifted in November 2021.

If the mayors do not support the decision the earliest a mask mandate could legally happen is January 13, when the county commissioners meet as the board of health meets to vote on it.

“In order to make this work and make it effective we need all of their support, especially support of our big cities of High Point and Greensboro,” Alston said.

High Point Mayor Jay Wagner has never been a fan of mandating face coverings.

“I don’t think mandates are the way to go,” Wagner said. “I think we’re far enough into this where people have had the opportunity to get vaccinated, they know what to do, we’re not educating people at this point, they know what to do.”

He feels it should be a personal choice.

“Sooner or later we have to reach the point where we’re comfortable saying that people are able to make their own risk assessments and go about their lives again,” Wagner said.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan told FOX8 she’s committed to working with Guilford County officials through increased, messaging and signage.

She believes just increasing our vaccination rate by 1% will significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Alston told FOX8 the health department is already getting a team together to enforce masking including 14 health inspectors.

“We will have to galvanize our troops again in order to possibly hire more people over the next ten days,” Alston said. “That would give us time to, in order to see how we might be in a position to bring more people on the enforcement team.”

FOX8 expects to learn more by mid-morning Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

NC A&T University updates COVID-19 policy, Greensboro set to reinstate mask mandate

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — NC A&T University officials updated the university’s COVID-19 policy on Thursday. On-campus students are required to participate in pre-entry testing regardless of vaccination status. Visitation is currently not allowed until further notice. Greensboro is the latest city to sign on as a new round of mask mandates swept across Guilford County […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County churches merge to survive the pandemic

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The pandemic is taking a toll on places of worship. So what is it going to take for churches to survive, while at the same time prevent the spread of the virus? Well, two Guilford County pastors say the answer is to work together, and that’s just what they’re doing.  […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Guilford County, NC
Government
Greensboro, NC
Government
Greensboro, NC
Health
County
Guilford County, NC
Guilford County, NC
Health
FOX8 News

‘We need everyone to do as much as they can’: Piedmont hospitals overwhelmed with patients seeking COVID treatment

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Health leaders in the Triad are expecting COVID hospitalizations to break records by the end of the month. “This is a very stressful time over the next few weeks,” said Dr. Cynthia Snider, medical director for infection prevention at Cone Health. “We are in the midst of finalizing plans of anticipating […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Vigil held in Piedmont to remember attack at Capitol

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – People in Greensboro gathered on Thursday remembered a day that changed the United States.  Around 100 people lined up down Battleground Avenue near Pisgah Church Road on Thursday to remember the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol last year.  Demonstrators young and old raised signs and held candles to mark […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Vaughan
FOX8 News

Sticks & Stones in Greensboro among Triad restaurants facing temporary closures over COVID-19 concerns

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – As the Piedmont Triad sets COVID-19 records, restaurant owners are being forced to close their doors. Some owners are keeping staff at home to protect their health while others are shutting down because their co-workers have COVID-19. “This new surge has hit restaurants really hard,” said Josh Dickens, a server at Sticks and […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Teachers in Forsyth County not getting raise they expected due to $16M calculation error

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Educators with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools aren’t getting the raise they expected due to a multi-million dollar calculation error, according to a statement released by the school system. The original proposed salary schedule sent out to educators had a $16 million calculation error, and the school board is working to revisit […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Masking#Smartphone App#Mandates#Wghp#Fox8 Mobile#The Board Of Health#High Point
FOX8 News

NC redistricting trial: Did partisan maps go too far?

The trial to determine whether the North Carolina General Assembly’s redistricting maps were drawn to protect and extend Republican power ended Thursday in a lot of sniper fire that followed at least one major bombshell. Lawyers for three plaintiffs – the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters, the so-called Harper complainants and Common Cause – […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Face Mask
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX8 News

Omicron surge causes nationwide ‘sickout’

Across the country, workers are calling out sick due to the wrath of the COVID-19 omicron variant. Staffing shortages have been felt across several industries, from the airlines to the medical field, and now, retailers are beginning to feel the crunch, too.
MIAMI, FL
FOX8 News

2 in hospital after crash on eastbound I-40 at West Wendover Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in the hospital after a crash on eastbound I-40 at West Wendover Avenue, according to Greensboro police. A pickup owned by Guilford County was hit by another vehicle, and two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  The call reporting the crash came in at 7:12 […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Police charge 2 in Black Friday shooting at NC mall

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police have charged two men in a Black Friday shooting at a North Carolina mall. Police have said the Streets at Southpoint in Durham was packed when two men approached a jewelry vendor and one tried to rob him. The vendor and would-be robber fired at each other, wounding three people. […]
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy