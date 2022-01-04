ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hello all !!!

By Twistarella Posts:
myfitnesspal.com
 3 days ago

My name is Elizabeth and I just joined as I was unhappy with...

community.myfitnesspal.com

Comments / 0

myfitnesspal.com

New Joinee

Looking forward to this. Have been trying to be in calorie deficit since a long time but couldnt find the proper tracker or guidance. Lets see if this works out. Any Tips for a beginner like me ?. Weight loss happens in THE KITCHEN, fitness happens in the gym. small,...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Starting all over

The last 2 years have kicked my butt, and I am sad to say I am almost back to where I started. I have 41 pounds I would like to lose and keep off once and for all. I would love to have some friends to help keep me motivated.
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Back on it

Used MFP last year with good results, stopped using the app and being so rigid with what i was putting into my mouth around summer last year and slowly started to gain weight again. Ready to get back on it, drop the weight again, get my fitness back and most importantly....hopefully look like a spartan warrior lay on the beaches of tenerife at the end of march lol 🤷
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Huel and BeachBody Insanity

I need to get fit in 6 weeks, and I've been a slob for the last few months 😆 so I've started the BeachBody program for the cardio, and use their meal plan and calorie count suggestion as a guideline. They suggest 5 meals a day to supercharge the metabolism. So I've bulk- cooked a vegetable and meat soup which I have once a day, and I have Huel shakes for the rest of the allowance.
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

101lbs to drop

Hi everyone. I'm definitely not new here but don't think I've posted before in this bit. I'm Roz, 28 from UK. As of today I have 101lbs to drop. It's going to take a lot of time, consistency and motivation but I know i can do this!! One day at a time. My goal for end of March (12 weeks) is to drop 24lbs! Let's go!
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Fit by 40

I'm new to MFP and excited to get started. I'm 37 and 22 stone. I want to get healthy, I want to change. It's so important for my health and in recent years I feel like I've been "pushing my luck". I want a long life to enjoy spending time with loved ones, so let's do this!!
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

When should you decided to stop losing weight?

For a little over a year I have made significant lifestyle changes which has allowed me to lose 91 lbs. My long term goal was to lose 100 lbs but I don’t think I’m mentally in a place where I can cut back more calories/exercise more in order to achieve that goal.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

New excited and looking for accountability buddies

I’m new here and excited about embarking on this journey. I’ve never had an issue with weight, but over the last two years I’ve put on 25lbs 😳 and I’m no longer comfortable with the weight gain. springlering62 Posts: 4,354 Member. Welcome to MFP @emmyhenderson9488.
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Hello! Looking to support and for support :)

Hello all! I have done MFP before and I'm back at it. I lost over 100 pounds several years ago but I have gained it all back plus 40. Ugh. But no more looking back. I'm turning 40 this year and I want to take better care of myself. Appearance matters a little but but mostly I want to FEEL good and energetic again.
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

New to My Fitness Pal

Hi everyone! I just joined this app on hopes of finally dropping and keeping of weight. I have struggled with my weight since I was a youth. I have dieted probably 3/4 of my existence. I'll lose and then gain back. I'm really hoping this time the weight loss is for good! 😌
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Maintaining Your Weight With Music.

Music competes with the sensations of working out — an escalating heartbeat sweat and that "wrung out" muscle feeling — and often wins your attention distracting you from the negative physical feelings says Scientific American. Because music elevates mood it can motivate you to keep going through physical discomfort.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Hello hope am welcome to the family

Hi, okay let me start with my age. lol, am 18 of age fun to be around I love puppies and I am also an upcoming artist. my main reason for joining the family is to share my latest project for workout buddies and I believe this will be a great tool for you to boost your workout spirit.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
myfitnesspal.com

Please help me lose this weight

Hey guys, long story short I'm a female teen, 5'7 and my weight has been constantly fluctuating for this past year due to starving and binging. I'm 17 and a junior in high school, my dieting started when I turned 15 and I'd eat 800 calories for five days and then binge like 5000 calories on the weekend just erasing all my weight loss progress. I used to be a top student at my school and now i've dropped from being ranked #10 to like #40, completely ruining my chances for a top school. My parents are incredibly disappointed because they expected me to be a straight a student but this food problem is the only thing I've been focusing on mentally, they took me to the doctor's who said I lost too much weight in too short of a time but my mom just told me to eat normally and stop starving and binging. She said everything would be solved if I just ate her food and didn't track calories, the problem is she uses too much oil in her food and it gives me anxiety. Ever since covid hit and online school started I began to research weight loss in hopes to control something in my life, I was previously 150 lbs freshman year of high school and I got down to 134 lbs. (My ultimate goal weight is 120 lbs which is almost underweight but its like my vanity weight). However, it seems like whenever I reach the lower 130s in terms of weight I experience insatiable hunger and binge 5000 calories negating all my progress in which I was eating 1200-1500 calories with exercise. I see so many successful people here and I just want to cry because I am so incredibly frustrated. I actually reached my lowest weight of 127 pounds last month when I was eating nothing but packages of shirataki noodles for two weeks, but of course I stupidly ended up binging thousands and thousands of calories during Thanksgiving's. A month later, and I'm up to my highest weight of 141 lbs, I feel disgusting, like a pig, I already ate half a jar of peanut butter and it's not even 9 am today. The worst part is that now when I diet my body seems to rebel extra hard and I feel dizzy, cold, and weak even if I eat 1400 calories for ONE DAY. When I was in middle school I was literally the same height as now (5'7) and weighed 120 lbs effortlessly, I just want to get back to that state. I know everyone here is counting calories and I do to but it just makes me focus on food all the time if I'm going to be weighing and tracking it all the time, I don't know what else to do. The only option left is that my friend has Adderall and even though I don't have adhd I'm seriously considering asking her for it because i heard it suppresses your appetite and all I want is to get back down to 120 lbs. When I was 127 lbs, I felt incredibly confident and could wear nice clothes but now i just slounge around all day in my PJ's. I had everything last month when I was 127 lbs and actually planend on getting down to 120 but of course I had to ruin it all and binge back to 140 lbs. Wtf?!
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Sharing my experience and network!

After 6+ years of trying to lose weight, the last 2 years was when I really made a big impact, losing over 20kg and halved my body fat. As part of my 2022 goals, I want to share my experience with anyone interested - my tips, tricks, meals, workouts, highs and lows.
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Greetings!

I joined last year when I decided to make a change in my health habits. My personal trainer suggested I use MFP, which I did, but I have never been successful using the program since I joined in Oct. 2020 (longest consistency was about a week). However, my physical and...
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

15 Day Streak - Lost 10 Pounds over the Holidays!

I was scared but I needed to know. Today in the morning I stepped on the scale three times. I can't believe it but I have lost exactly 10 pounds since I signed up at MFP. Fifteen days ago I started and I have eaten good food but smaller portions. My husband's weight hasn't changed. The scale is not broken. 😄 I really lost 10 pounds. This is so cool!
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Let’s do this!

Hi I’m 58 felt great until I hurt my back after running feeling I was getting fitter it set me back put the pounds on and started eating rubbish, so my backs repaired my fitness journey starts again! I love the.outdoors and training but I want to eat better and watch how much I’m eating and what benefits it will be to me.
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

2 Songs Worth of Free Weights?

Back in early 2020, I began doing moderate cardio for 5-8 minutes every other day. Nearly two years and 85lbs/6 stone later, I can easily manage 30+ minutes of fast-paced cardio daily. Well, it's a new year and time to start another new habit. I've got two 15 lb. dumbbells,...
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Fitness on Demand Services

Years ago, I was using a fitness on demand service that I loved. However, I'm disenchanted with them now and looking for a different one. I see that MFP has some exercise programs, but there doesn't seem to be as many choices as I'd like - and it appears you can only opt for one of their plans at a time - unless that is different if you subscribe.
YOGA

