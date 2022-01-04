Hello all !!!

Hey guys, long story short I'm a female teen, 5'7 and my weight has been constantly fluctuating for this past year due to starving and binging. I'm 17 and a junior in high school, my dieting started when I turned 15 and I'd eat 800 calories for five days and then binge like 5000 calories on the weekend just erasing all my weight loss progress. I used to be a top student at my school and now i've dropped from being ranked #10 to like #40, completely ruining my chances for a top school. My parents are incredibly disappointed because they expected me to be a straight a student but this food problem is the only thing I've been focusing on mentally, they took me to the doctor's who said I lost too much weight in too short of a time but my mom just told me to eat normally and stop starving and binging. She said everything would be solved if I just ate her food and didn't track calories, the problem is she uses too much oil in her food and it gives me anxiety. Ever since covid hit and online school started I began to research weight loss in hopes to control something in my life, I was previously 150 lbs freshman year of high school and I got down to 134 lbs. (My ultimate goal weight is 120 lbs which is almost underweight but its like my vanity weight). However, it seems like whenever I reach the lower 130s in terms of weight I experience insatiable hunger and binge 5000 calories negating all my progress in which I was eating 1200-1500 calories with exercise. I see so many successful people here and I just want to cry because I am so incredibly frustrated. I actually reached my lowest weight of 127 pounds last month when I was eating nothing but packages of shirataki noodles for two weeks, but of course I stupidly ended up binging thousands and thousands of calories during Thanksgiving's. A month later, and I'm up to my highest weight of 141 lbs, I feel disgusting, like a pig, I already ate half a jar of peanut butter and it's not even 9 am today. The worst part is that now when I diet my body seems to rebel extra hard and I feel dizzy, cold, and weak even if I eat 1400 calories for ONE DAY. When I was in middle school I was literally the same height as now (5'7) and weighed 120 lbs effortlessly, I just want to get back to that state. I know everyone here is counting calories and I do to but it just makes me focus on food all the time if I'm going to be weighing and tracking it all the time, I don't know what else to do. The only option left is that my friend has Adderall and even though I don't have adhd I'm seriously considering asking her for it because i heard it suppresses your appetite and all I want is to get back down to 120 lbs. When I was 127 lbs, I felt incredibly confident and could wear nice clothes but now i just slounge around all day in my PJ's. I had everything last month when I was 127 lbs and actually planend on getting down to 120 but of course I had to ruin it all and binge back to 140 lbs. Wtf?!

