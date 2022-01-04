ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

T-ara's Hyomin and soccer player Hwang Ui-jo are reportedly dating

Cover picture for the articleSeoul [South Korea], January 4 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop group T-ara's member and solo singer Hyomin (33, Park Seon-young) and Korea national soccer player Hwang Ui-jo (30, FC Girondins de Bordeaux) are reportedly in a relationship. It...

allkpop.com

'Dispatch' reveals T-ara's Hyomin and Hwang Ui Jo's dating pictures saying the couple has confirmed their relationship

'Dispatch' revealed T-ara's Hyomin and soccer player Hwang Ui Jo's dating pictures saying the couple has confirmed their relationship. Following the exclusive report earlier, 'Dispatch' revealed Hyomin and Hwang Ui Jo's dating pictures saying the couple has confirmed their relationship. French soccer league takes the last two weeks in December off. The couple spent this time together in Switzerland.
allkpop.com

How netizens are reacting to 'Dispatch' revealing the dating pictures of T-ara's Hyomin and Hwang Ui Jo in Switzerland

After the report by Dispatch, the online communities have been filled with discussions about T-ara's Hyomin and soccer player Hwang Ui Jo. On January 3rd following the exclusive report, Dispatch revealed Hyomin and Hwang Ui Jo's dating pictures saying the couple has confirmed their relationship. The media company said these pictures were from one of their readers, however, netizens continued their discussions about the couple and Dispatch.
kpopstarz.com

6 Things About T-ARA Hyomin That You Might Not Know

Park Sun Young, better known by her stage name Hyomin, is the main rapper, lead vocalist, and lead dancer of the second-generation girl group T-ARA since their debut in 2009. She, along with T-ARA, went on to become one of the top-performing and best-selling idols known for their sexy yet charming auras, and has released numerous hit and addicting songs such as "Bo Peep Bo Peep," "Roly Poly," "Lovey-Dovey," and many more.
