T-ara's Hyomin and soccer player Hwang Ui-jo are reportedly dating

Melbourne [Australia], January 6 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Thursday confirmed changes to the upcoming Women's Ashes schedule, with one of cricket's greatest rivalries to feature across Adelaide, Canberra and Melbourne. Cricket Australia also confirmed the schedule for the Australia v England 'A' series which will feature three T20s and three 50-over fixtures running concurrently with the Ashes. The multi-format Women's Ashes series will now begin a week earlier than originally planned on Thursday, January 20. The series will start with three T20 Internationals at Adelaide Oval, followed by the Test match at Manuka Oval in Canberra, which remains on January 27-30. Manuka Oval will also host the first One-Day International, a day-night clash on February 3, while the following two matches will be played at Melbourne's Junction Oval on February 6 and 8.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO