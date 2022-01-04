Samsung Electronics to unveil its new TV products with 'customized screen'

Samsung Home Appliances has announced its CES 2022 Bespoke home appliances lineup, which is themed “The age of coming together.” Due to the success of the 4-door Flex in 2021, Samsung has decided to add the Bespoke French Door Refrigerator to its kitchen lineup. The fridge comes with the option of having a 3 or 4 door configuration and includes features from other fridge models like the Beverage Center, Auto Fill Water Pitcher, and Dual Ice Maker. The updated 4-door configuration has an increased storage size of 29 cubic feet and the 3-door configuration now has 30 cubic feet of food storage. Consumers can customize their refrigerator with up to 12 colors and the choice between glass or metallic finishes. The glass finish comes in the colors Sunrise Yellow, Clementine, Morning Blue, Pink, Charcoal, Grey, and White Glass, while the metallic finish can come in Emerald Green, Navy, Matte Black, Tuscan, and Stainless Steel colors. This is not the only appliance with newly added color customizations: Samsung’s Bespoke Kitchen Package, which previously only came in Navy Steel, will have White Glass added to its color options in 2022. Now consumers can have a choice to see which color best fits their kitchen’s layout.

