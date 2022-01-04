ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung Electronics to unveil its new TV products with 'customized screen'

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeoul [South Korea], January 4 (ANI/Global Economic): Samsung Electronics will unveil various new TV products at 'CES 2022,' the largest international electronic exhibition to be held in Las Vegas from the 5th to the 7th. Samsung Electronics will provide 'customized screens' for each user, focusing on 'Micro LED,' 'Neo...

The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
birminghamnews.net

LG Electronics welcomes Samsung's re-entry the OLED TV market

Seoul [South Korea], January 5 (ANI/Global Economic): LG Electronics said that it welcomed the possibility that its competitor Samsung Electronics could re-enter the OLED market. It is analyzed that LG Electronics showed their strong confidence over OLED TV competition as it has led the market over the past 10 years.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Microsoft responds to Samsung with triple-screen Surface concept of its own

A newly-awarded Microsoft patent suggests it's looking into a making a new tri-folding Surface device, in a similar vein to a Samsung concept we saw just a few days ago. Microsoft launched its latest dual-screen phone, the Surface Duo 2, in September, but a patent picked up by Patently Apple suggests that it's looking to go beyond that design and create a device with two hinges, which would connect three separate displays. The patent was awarded on December 23, despite being filed last year.
ELECTRONICS
SamMobile

Samsung cuts down chip production at its Xi’an plant in China

Samsung has announced that it has decided to “temporarily adjust operations” at its chip plant in Xi’an, China, due to COVID-19 concerns. The company said in its press release that it took this step to protect the health and safety of its employees. The company’s only memory...
BUSINESS
Fudzilla

Xiaomi unveils its new Watch S1

In addition to its new Xiaomi 12 series smartphones and the MIUI 13 OS, the company has also unveiled its newest Watch S1 smartwatch and TWS Earphones 3. The Xiaomi Watch S1 is the first premium smartwatch from Xiaomi and we are looking at a full stainless body with a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen protected by sapphire glass.
NFL
iclarified.com

Samsung Unveils New MICRO LED, Neo QLED and Lifestyle TVs for 2022

Samsung has unveiled its new MICRO LED, Neo QLED and Lifestyle TVs for 2022 ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. With advancements in picture and sound quality, more screen size options, customizable accessories and an upgraded interface, the 2022 screens bring the vision of ‘Screens Everywhere, Screens for All’ closer to reality with life-like images, immersive sound and hyper-personalized experiences.
ELECTRONICS
Dealerscope

Samsung Home Appliances Unveils New 2022 Bespoke Lineup

Samsung Home Appliances has announced its CES 2022 Bespoke home appliances lineup, which is themed “The age of coming together.” Due to the success of the 4-door Flex in 2021, Samsung has decided to add the Bespoke French Door Refrigerator to its kitchen lineup. The fridge comes with the option of having a 3 or 4 door configuration and includes features from other fridge models like the Beverage Center, Auto Fill Water Pitcher, and Dual Ice Maker. The updated 4-door configuration has an increased storage size of 29 cubic feet and the 3-door configuration now has 30 cubic feet of food storage. Consumers can customize their refrigerator with up to 12 colors and the choice between glass or metallic finishes. The glass finish comes in the colors Sunrise Yellow, Clementine, Morning Blue, Pink, Charcoal, Grey, and White Glass, while the metallic finish can come in Emerald Green, Navy, Matte Black, Tuscan, and Stainless Steel colors. This is not the only appliance with newly added color customizations: Samsung’s Bespoke Kitchen Package, which previously only came in Navy Steel, will have White Glass added to its color options in 2022. Now consumers can have a choice to see which color best fits their kitchen’s layout.
ELECTRONICS
mobilesyrup.com

Samsung to unveil its latest Exynos 2200 processor on January 11

Samsung is ready to announce its latest flagship mobile processor. The company announced via its ‘Semiconductor’ Twitter account that the new Exynos chip tuned for performance with AMD’s RDNA 2 GPU will be unveiled on January 11th, 2022. CES 2022 is scheduled for January 5th, and while...
TECHNOLOGY
SamMobile

The Galaxy Note 20 never brought Samsung new customers like its foldables

Believe it or not, it’s been ten years since Samsung gave the mobile industry a glimpse of the future. The company had a pretty accurate idea of what it could look like, and it was back in 2011 when Samsung unveiled its first flexible display prototype, sparking the imagination of tech enthusiasts worldwide.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Samsung unveils a new 4K monitor lineup ahead of CES 2022

Ahead of CES 2022, Samsung has unveiled three new models in its monitor lineup. The company’s 2022 monitor portfolio, which consists of the Odyssey Neo G8, Smart Monitor M8, and High Resolution Monitor S8, caters to the needs of gamers, professional designers, and creators and promises to deliver improved picture quality and better ergonomics.
ELECTRONICS
Las Vegas Herald

Samsung Electronics unveils this year's first smartphone 'Galaxy S21 FE'

Seoul [South Korea], January 5 (ANI/Global Economic): Samsung Electronics unveiled this year's first smartphone 'Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE).' This product concentrates on the most preferred functions by Galaxy users as well as stylish design. Samsung Electronics unveiled 'Galaxy S21 FE 5G' on the 4th at the 'CES 2022,' the...
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Samsung unveils new Neo QLED TVs with improved performance, new features

Alongside new MicroLED and lifestyle TVs, Samsung unveiled new Neo QLED TVs. The company claims that its 2022 Neo QLED TVs feature a new Neo Quantum Processor for improved backlighting control. The TVs also feature improved picture quality, audio performance, and new software features. Samsung’s 2022 Neo QLED TVs come...
ELECTRONICS
Neowin

Samsung unveils new range of monitors including the Odyssey Neo G8

In preparation for CES 2022, which starts on Wednesday, Samsung has unveiled several new monitors including the latest Odyssey display. There’s the Odyssey Neo G8, Smart Monitor M8, and the High Resolution Monitor S8. The latter model, the High Resolution Monitor S8, is available in two sizes, 27” and 32”, so that’s four new monitor models in all.
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

Samsung Unveils New Gaming Hub and Remotes for 2022 TVs

Samsung has revealed some of its TV plans for 2022, including an Eco Controller that can charge using radio waves and an updated Gaming Hub for streaming video games. CES 2022 is still a couple of days away, but Samsung hasn't wasted any time in sharing the details of its upcoming TV models for the year. Its new 2022 models include MICRO LED, Neo QLED, and Lifestyle TVs, each offering a broad assortment of features. These include a new Eco Remote for all 2022 TVs and a new Smart Hub for select models.
VIDEO GAMES
aithority.com

Anker Innovations Brands Unveil New Product Lineup at CES 2022

Anker Innovations, a global leader in mobile charging and consumer electronics, unveiled new products from its brands Anker, AnkerWork, eufy Security and Nebula. This includes an AI-powered video conferencing bar with built-in lighting; a smart video doorbell with two cameras; and a portable 4K laser projector featuring AndroidTV. These products...
BUSINESS
Ubergizmo

Samsung Unveils TV Remote That Recharges Using Radio Frequency Energy

Ever have a remote control for your TV die on you because it ran out of battery? We’re sure this is something many people have experienced, and even though remotes that have rechargeable batteries make it easier for you to just recharge it than replace it, it still means that if you forget to recharge, your remote is essentially a paperweight.
ELECTRONICS
cepro.com

Samsung’s 2022 TV Lineup Includes MicroLED, Neo QLED Products

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., has introduced its latest MicroLED, Neo QLED and Lifestyle TVs in advance of the annual Consumer Electronics Show 2022. The global electronics manufacturer boasts that its new Samsung 2022 TVs provide advancements in picture and sound quality, as well as more screen size options, customizable accessories and an upgraded interface. Samsung notes the 2022 screens bring the vision of “Screens Everywhere, Screens for All” closer to reality with life-like images, immersive sound and personalized experiences.
ELECTRONICS

