At WWE’s Day 1, we were supposed to see the next chapter in the story of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Instead, we were treated to a shocking title change and seemingly the beginning of a new story between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. With Brock Lesnar now entangled in two different storylines on two different shows, for two different championships, this places him in an interesting position as the road to Wrestlemania begins to take shape.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO