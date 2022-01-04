Steelers win Ben Roethlisberger's likely Heinz Field finale

Ben Roethlisberger overcame an uneven performance to write a storybook finish to his likely final game at Heinz Field, and the Pittsburgh Steelers avoided elimination from the AFC playoffs Monday night with a 26-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Greeted by “Let’s Go Ben” chants throughout the game and a “Thank You Ben” chorus at the end, Roethlisberger helped stake the Steelers to a 13-0 lead en route to a victory that improved their record to 8-7-1 and ensured another non-losing season under coach Mike Tomlin.

Roethlisberger, in fact, never has experienced a losing season in an 18-year career that began in 2004. Earlier in the week, the 39-year-old quarterback admitted that “all signs” were pointing to this being his final season.

When it was over, after Roethlisberger ran one final play in victory formation, he did a victory lap around the south end zone, slapping hands with fans. He didn’t head into the tunnel until his wife and three kids ran out to greet him on the sideline.

Roethlisberger held back his emotions talking about the reaction he received from the crowd of 63,624.

“This is home,” he said. “I was born in Ohio, but I live here and I’ll always be here. The fans and this place mean so much to me and my family and always will. I’ve always said they are the best fans in all of sports, and I’ll stick by that until the day I die.”

For the Steelers to extend Roethlisberger’s career into the postseason, they need to win Sunday at 8-8 Baltimore and hope the 2-14 Jacksonville Jaguars upset the 9-7 Indianapolis Colts. The Steelers also would need the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers to avoid playing to a tie.

A loss to the Browns, who knocked the Steelers out of the playoffs in the wild-card round last year at Heinz Field, would have eliminated them from the postseason picture.

“I wanted to win this game more than anything,” Roethlisberger said. “For (the fans). We still have another game. I know there is still a slim chance, but we’ve got to keep on fighting. This game was very special for me.”

Roethlisberger came out throwing and throwing and throwing some more. By halftime, he had thrown 34 passes, putting him on pace to surpass his career high of 66 attempts. He threw for just 123 yards overall despite completing 24 of 46 attempts, and his 2.7 yards per attempt was the lowest of his career.

Still, he threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson that helped stake the Steelers to a 10-0 halftime lead. It represented the first touchdown for the Steelers in the first half in a six-game span.

Najee Harris had the best game of his rookie year, rushing for a career-high 188 yards while increasing his season total to 1,174. In the process, he broke Franco Harris’ rookie record of 1,055 set in 1972.

Harris salted away the win with a 37-yard touchdown run with 51 seconds remaining.

The defense, which came into the game ranked 25th out of 32 teams, shut out the Browns until late in the third quarter and constantly harassed quarterback Baker Mayfield. T.J. Watt had four of the Steelers’ nine sacks, pushing his season total to 21.5 – one shy of the NFL record. Watt also had two of the Steelers’ nine pass breakups.

“There was opportunity for splash,” Watt said. “We were feeding off each other, feeding off the crowd.”

Mayfield completed just 16 of 38 passes for 185 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was hit 11 times. The defense also held the Browns to 93 yards rushing, the second time the Steelers allowed fewer than 100 to Cleveland this season.

Cam Heyward, who had a sack and batted down two passes, said the defense was set on sending Roethlisberger out with a home win.

“I wanted to make sure my play held up to how I feel about him,” he said. “Other guys felt the same way.”

The Steelers held a 13-0 lead when the Browns cut the deficit to six points on Mayfield’s 3-yard touchdown pass to David Njoku with 56 seconds left in the third quarter.

A 21-yard punt by Dustin Colquitt gave the Steelers the ball at the Steelers 43. Chris Boswell booted a 50-yard field goal to put the Steelers ahead by two scores. A 48-yard field goal by Boswell hiked the lead to 19-7 with 5:48 left.

Mayfield threw his second touchdown pass with 1:10 left, but the Steelers recovered the onside kick. Harris broke free for a 37-yard touchdown run while the Steelers were trying to get a first down on third-and-2.

Roethlisberger returned to the field for one last play after Mayfield was intercepted by rookie Tre Norwood with 10 seconds left.

Tomlin attempted in vain to call time before Roethlisberger could take the knee, so he could remove his quarterback to one more ovation.

“I took a shot at it,” he said, smiling.

Roethlisberger wasn’t alone in having difficulty containing his emotions. Tomlin’s eyes also were red as he tried to convey what Roethlisberger has meant to the franchise he has guided to three Super Bowl appearances and two wins.

“I was just appreciating the last 15 years with him,” Tomlin said. “Man, we’ve been through a lot. We’ve seen a lot. It’s been a heck of a ride.”

One that has one last journey to Baltimore left this season. And with any luck, possibly more.