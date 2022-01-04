ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Brian Kelly hires Joe Sloan Named as LSU quarterbacks coach

By KFLY, Madeline Adams
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l84YJ_0dc5a98y00

BATON ROUGE, LA. – Joe Sloan, a proven recruiter with strong ties to Louisiana, has been named LSU’s quarterbacks coach, head coach Brian Kelly announced on Monday.

Sloan recently completed his ninth season at Louisiana Tech where he helped produce some of the top offenses in college football.. In his nine seasons with Tech, the Bulldogs appeared in seven bowl games, won at least nine games four times and claimed the Conference USA West title twice.

“Joe is an outstanding coach with a proven record of developing players on the offensive side of the ball,” Kelly said. “His ability to teach and develop quarterbacks was instrumental in the explosive offenses at Louisiana Tech for nearly a decade and I know he will do a great job of utilizing the skill players we have at LSU.”

“He’s also an outstanding recruiter and having spent nine years at Louisiana Tech, he knows the talent our state produces each year. He’s built great relationships with high school coaches around the state which will help us keep the best players in Louisiana at home.”

In addition to his coaching duties at Louisiana Tech, Sloan spearheaded the recruiting efforts for the Bulldogs. Tech’s 2020 signing class ranked No. 1 in Conference USA and was listed as the No. 4 class nationally among the Group of 5 programs. Among his top recruits were a pair of Louisiana natives who went on to earn All-America honors in Jaylon Ferguson and Amik Robertson.

“I am thankful to Coach Kelly for providing me the opportunity to coach at the best program in the country,” Sloan said. “LSU football is the gold standard, and I can’t wait to get to work helping win a championship. Louisiana is where we call home, and we’re so excited for our family to join the LSU and Baton Rouge community.”

During his time in Ruston, Sloan oversaw the development of some of the program’s top offensive threats. Since his arrival in 2013, 31 Bulldogs on the offensive side of the ball earned all-conference honors, a group that includes quarterback Luke Anthony (2020 C-USA Newcomer of the Year), quarterback J’Mar Smith (2019 C-USA Offensive Player of the Year), wide receiver Teddy Veal (2017 C-USA Newcomer of the Year) and wide receiver Carlos Henderson (2016 C-USA Offensive Player of the Year).

He also coached wide receiver Trent Taylor who from 2013-16 racked up the second-most receiving yards in program history (4,179) and under Sloan’s guidance, finished his career ranked first in school history in receptions with 327. Taylor led the nation in receiving yards in 2016 with 1,803, while Henderson led the country in receiving TDs with 19 that year.

Sloan joined Louisiana Tech in 2013 as inside receivers coach and was elevated to recruiting coordinator in 2014. In 2015 he was named the assistant head coach and prior to the 2019 season, was promoted to co-offensive coordinator. He was named offensive coordinator for the Bulldogs in January of 2020.

In 2019, Sloan helped guide an offense that among C-USA programs, ranked second in scoring (32.5), second in total offense (436.8), fourth in both passing (268.5) and rushing (168.4), first in third-down conversion percentage (41.4) and second in first downs (304).

In 2016, the Bulldogs led their league in several offensive categories, including passing offense (363.4), completion percentage (.667) and first downs (358). Individually, Tech had two players rank among the top five in Conference USA in receiving yards.

In his second season on staff, Sloan played an integral part in LA Tech’s nationally ranked offensive numbers, with the Bulldogs ranking 13th in scoring offense, 15th in fourth down conversion percentage and 22nd in red zone offense.

Sloan got his start in coaching at South Florida, where he served as offensive quality control assistant for two years (2010-11) followed by a season as a graduate assistant. He spent the spring of 2010 as an administrative assistant with an emphasis on recruiting for East Carolina.

As a player, Sloan appeared in 41 games at East Carolina, serving as the holder on placekicks and backup quarterback.

Sloan earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, managerial finance from ECU in December 2008, graduating Summa Cum Laude, before earning his MBA in May 2010. Sloan was selected to the ECU Athletic Director’s Honor Roll each semester at ECU.

A Chester, Va., native, Sloan starred at Thomas Dale High School prior to arriving at ECU. He is married to the former Taylor Thomas. The couple have one daughter, Whitley.

LSU Media Press Release

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

Desormeaux Tabs LaMar Morgan as Louisiana’s Defensive Coordinator

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Former Ragin’ Cajuns player and assistant coach LaMar Morgan has been named Louisiana Football’s next defensive coordinator, head coach Michael Desormeaux announced on Thursday. Morgan will also coach the team’s safeties. A standout safety for the Ragin’ Cajuns from 2003-07, Morgan returns to Lafayette after spending the 2021 season as the cornerbacks coach at Vanderbilt. “LaMar Morgan […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Desormeaux Names Connor Neighbors Director of Football Strength and Conditioning

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Louisiana Football head coach Michael Desormeaux has named Connor Neighbors as the program’s Director of Football Strength and Conditioning, it was announced on Wednesday afternoon. Neighbors has been on the Ragin’ Cajuns’ football staff as an Assistant Strength and Conditioning coach since the beginning of the 2021 season and assumes the lead role after gaining valuable […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana Football Adds Matt Bergeron as Running Backs Coach

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Louisiana Football has named Matt Bergeron as its next running backs coach, head coach Michael Desormeaux announced on Thursday afternoon. Bergeron has been a mainstay on the Louisiana staff, serving in a variety of different roles on the offensive side of the ball since the start of the 2018 season. Bergeron worked as the interim […]
NFL
KLFY News 10

LSU’s Stingley declares for NFL Draft

Former Dunham High and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. officially declared, on Thursday, he will enter his name into the NFL Draft. Stingley is projected to be a sure-fire first-round, if not top 10, pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The star defensive back was hampered by injuries in both 2020 and 2021. The Baton […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
City
Ruston, LA
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana Football Adds Jorge Munoz as Associate Head Coach

Former Louisiana assistant coach Jorge Munoz has been named the team’s Associate Head Coach, head coach Michael Desormeaux announced on Wednesday afternoon. Munoz, who has 10 years of prior experience on the offensive side of the ball with the Ragin’ Cajuns (2008-17), will also coach the team’s tight ends. “Jorge is one of the key building blocks in the history of […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Opposing coach’s trick shot in LSU’s PMAC goes viral

LSU Women’s Basketball will welcome the #1 ranked team in the country on Thursday, but even before gameday, its head coach made an amazing shot inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. South Carolina’s head coach Dawn Staley made this bucket during a practice this week in Baton Rouge. Tune in to Geaux Nation at 5, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Report: Cajuns RB Emani Bailey enters transfer portal

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – According to a tweet from NCAAF Nation, Louisiana running back Emani Bailey has entered the transfer portal. Bailey recorded 642 rushing yards in 2021, with eight rushing TDs. The Denton, Texas native was a staple in the UL backfield last season. He is the second running back to enter the portal […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

UL holds off Arkansas State in overtime for 83-77 win

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Five players scored in double figures, with two guys recording double-doubles in Louisiana’s thrilling overtime win against Arkansas State in the conference home opener. The victory propels the Cajuns to an undefeated 3-0 start in Sun Belt play. Redshirt freshman Kobe Julien led the Cajuns in scoring with 20 points. Julien […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#College Football#American Football#Lsu#Louisiana Tech#Conference Usa
KLFY News 10

Max Mitchell, Percy Butler Earn NFL Combine Invitations

Offensive lineman Max Mitchell and safety Percy Butler have been invited to the 2022 NFL Combine. The event will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from March 1-7. This is the second-straight year that Louisiana will have two representatives at the NFL’s pre-draft workout after running backs Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas were both extended invites last year. Mitchell, who will […]
NFL
KLFY News 10

NFL looks at contingency sites for Super Bowl amid COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL, not surprisingly in the midst of a rise in COVID-19 cases, has looked into other potential sites for next month’s Super Bowl. That’s not unusual because the league does so every year. But with Los Angeles the site for this year’s title game, and restrictions increasing for attendance at […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KLFY News 10

Smokeable medical marijuana flowers now available in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — 2022 means new opportunities for medical marijuana in Louisiana. A new law went into effect January 1 adding raw smokeable marijuana to the list of products already available for sale in Louisiana ​with a doctor’s prescription. The state’s dispensaries have been selling medical marijuana in liquids, topical applications, inhalers, and edible […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy