How the latest quarantine guidelines could impact Utah schools

By Courtney Johns
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – The latest quarantine guidelines from the CDC and Utah Department of Health could have a big impact on Utah schools.

This guidance allows people who test positive for COVID to come out of quarantine in as little as five days. Prior to this announcement, it was a minimum of 10 days.

Ben Horsley, the director of communications and community outreach for the Granite School District told ABC4 this could mean a lot more students staying in school.

“It’s going to minimize the impact that we’ve already experienced instead of students being gone, or employees being gone for an extended period of time,” said Horsley.

Under this new guidance, unvaccinated students exposed to COVID could potentially come back to school in as little as five days.

While the quarantine timeline has changed, Horsley said the district wants to be clear, the drop in days only applies if you have no symptoms.

“So if you’re past that five days, and you’re still experiencing symptoms, that is not a green light to return to school, you still need to remain home if you’re experiencing symptoms,” said Horsley.

While some parents may be concerned by these new guidelines, Horsley said the district trusts the CDC, Utah Department of Health and Salt Lake County Health Department, which back these guidelines.

“If they feel like this is the best direction to go. We support it and we’re going to continue to adhere to their guidance,” said Horsley.

ABC4

Utah State Courts to continue in-person trials despite COVID surge

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Despite some confusion, Utah State Courts have announced that jury trials are still scheduled to take place in person.  The Courts are in compliance with the Utah State Judiciary Risk Phase Response Plan and are taking safety precautions in the forms of masking and social distancing to assure the health […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah approaches new single-day record with over 4.6K new COVID-19 cases

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 656,407 positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, Jan. 4, and 7 new deaths since Monday. As reported by the Utah Department of Health, there has been an increase of 4,661 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the new work week, nearly approaching the single-day […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Salt Lake City Mayor asks county to enact mask requirements

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Mayor Erin Mendenhall has written a letter to County Health Executive Director Dr. Angela Dunn asking Salt Lake County to enact a mask mandate in public spaces for the foreseeable future. Mendenhall writes, “As you know, the County and State are experiencing unprecedented numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths, and […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah sees highest number of driving fatalities since 2002

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – 2021 saw 320 fatalities on Utah roads, the largest number since 2002. UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras addressed the public on the issue, acknowleding that the last two years have been hard for everyone, and that they’ve been packed with a lot of changes and challenges, and that many have […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
