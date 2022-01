President of California Builder Services, a single-source consulting firm specializing in DRE reports, HOA budgets, and reserve studies. Why does someone choose to stay at the Ritz Carlton over another hotel? It’s because they are paying for the customer service, not necessarily the hotel room. The truth is that anyone can go and get one of the same services that my company offers — in our case, public report processing — for seemingly free from title companies. Still, our clients pay to come to us because they know they can receive a higher level of service, not to mention the efficiency and convenience of a one-stop shop.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO