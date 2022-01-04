ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray scores 35, Iowa hold on to beat Maryland 80-75

By Associated Press
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY, Iowa — Keegan Murray made 5 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with a career-high tying 35 points to help Iowa beat Maryland 80-75 on Monday night. Murray made 14 of 21 from the field, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked...

