Streaming: January 2022

By Angel Melanson
FANGORIA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello, 2022! We celebrated our favorite horror things of 2021, and now we are kicking off the new year with tons of great stuff coming to various...

www.fangoria.com

Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
The Independent

11 actors who regret famous movie roles, from Harrison Ford to Kate Winslet

“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the more obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be hugely revealing.Just because an actor starred in an acclaimed film doesn’t necessarily mean they reflect upon it positively. In fact, it seems that some actors are even more critical of their own appearance in otherwise good films because of the high quality elsewhere.Here are 11 actors who have express regret over their roles in certain films.Timothée Chalamet – A Rainy Day in New York (2019)Timothée Chalamet is one of a few actors to have...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Korean
Deadline

Peter Bogdanovich Dies: ‘The Last Picture Show’, ‘Paper Moon’ & ‘What’s Up, Doc?’ Director Was 82

Peter Bogdanovich, the actor, film historian and critic-turned-director of such classics as The Last Picture Show, Paper Moon, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask, died today of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles. He was 82. Family members, who were by his side, said paramedics were unable to revive him. His daughter, writer-director Antonia Bogdanovich, said of her father: “He never stopped working, and film was his life and he loved his family. He taught me a lot.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery While he would be best known later for his deadpan turn as the shrink’s shrink in The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
MOVIES
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

‘A Manual For Cleaning Women’: Cate Blanchett To Produce & Star In Pedro Almodóvar’s First English-Language Feature

Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley, Don’t Look Up) will produce and star in A Manual for Cleaning Women, the first English-language feature from Oscar-winning Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar (Parallel Mothers, Pain and Glory), Deadline has confirmed. The film in early stages of development is based on Lucia Berlin’s 43-part collection of short stories, examining the lives of women working a wide variety of demanding jobs. Blanchett, Andrew Upton and Coco Francini will produce for Dirty Films, with Almodóvar for El Deseo, and Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer for New Republic Pictures. Pic is Almodóvar’s follow-up to Parallel Mothers, the Sony Pictures Classic...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Matrix Resurrections’ VFX Supervisor on “Fear and Apprehension” Rebooting the Franchise

The uniqueness of the Oscar-winning visual effects in 1999’s The Matrix, particularly its signature “bullet time” effect, has become iconic, and so it’s not a surprise that two decades later, The Matrix Resurrections VFX supervisor Dan Glass experienced plenty of “fear and apprehension” over the planned fourth edition to the Wachowski siblings’ sci-fi classic. “It’s clearly a continuation of the story and has a very high qualitative and aesthetic bar to hold up to,” he says of the new film, this time helmed solely by Lana Wachowski and again following Keanu Reeves as Neo. “The story is an evolution in the...
MOVIES
Morning Sun

Parties, shows streaming online

EDM superstar David Guetta hosts a dance party from the Louvre in Abu Dhabi for a dance party starting at 3 p.m. and free via YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch. … The String Cheese Incident is live at 8 p.m. from Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre and Galactic plays at 10 p.m. from New Orleans. Tickets for both via nugs.net. … Celtic Thunder and Friends streams at 8 p.m. via stageit.com. … Chicago blues veteran Corky Siegel hosts First Night Evanston at 10:45 p.m. via mandolin.com.
MUSIC
Ok Magazine

Inside Archie & Lilibet's Low-Key Life: Running Around Their Montecito Mansion, Celeb Playdates & More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 7 months, are experiencing a dramatically different upbringing than their royal cousins. “Instead of a castle, they live in a mansion in Montecito overlooking the Pacific Ocean,” says a source. Archie spends most of his days playing outside. “Like his dad, Archie likes to be barefoot,” dishes the source.
KIDS
The Hollywood Reporter

Sidney Poitier, Regal Star of the Big Screen, Dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, the noble leading man whose work in such films as No Way Out, Lilies of the Field and In the Heat of the Night paved the way for minority actors and actresses everywhere, has died. He was 94. His death was confirmed Friday by the press secretary for the Bahamas’ deputy prime minister. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis announced that the Bahamian flag is being hung at half-mast in the country as well as at the nation’s various embassies around the globe. In his statement, the prime minister celebrated “the life of a...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Nicolas Cage Begged Francis Ford Coppola to Cast Him in ‘Godfather Part 3’

Nicolas Cage may be part of a Hollywood filmmaking dynasty, but that doesn’t mean he’s received any special favors over the course of his career, even when he specifically asks for them. In a roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cage joined fellow actors Peter Dinklage, Andrew Garfield, Jonathan Majors, and Simon Rex to discuss their 2021 films. In response to a question about a film they would want to make that no one would let them, Cage chimed in with a story from his past involving his uncle, Francis Ford Coppola, and the final installment of “The Godfather” trilogy. “This is...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Remembering Peter Bogdanovich: From Maverick Director to Classic Hollywood Raconteur

The passing of director Peter Bogdanovich January 6, at the age of 82, marks the loss of a maverick director (“The Last Picture Show,” What’s Up, Doc?,” “Paper Moon,” “Saint Jack,” “They All Laughed”) who also kept the spirit of classic Hollywood alive with his entertaining anecdotes and spot-on impressions. He was truly a bridge to the past that served as his muse and eventually mourned the decline in Hollywood storytelling. To Bogdanovich, the difference between the classical and post-modern Hollywood was a full course meal versus an hors d’oeuvre. The first time I interviewed Peter was for a story about...
CELEBRITIES

