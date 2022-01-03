Streaming: January 2022

Licorice Pizza (2021) (**) The usually dependable Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest effort is a shambling, ramble of a film concerning the budding romance of two young souls in 1973 San Fernando Valley, occasionally redeemed by its two appealing leads, exquisite cinematography and a few laughs courtesy of a guest turn by Bradley Cooper. Overlong by at least half an hour and featuring the bewildering placement of music not specific to the period, Anderson gives us little plot and lots of atmosphere. He’s usually good at striking a balance between the two. Not so much here. An unfortunate misfire albeit not without some merit but, in spite of the critical love, certainly a low point on the revered director’s resume.
